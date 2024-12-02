Thought-provoking photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1920s

A face of innocence kicks off this atmospheric rewind celebrating a decade – the 1920s – in the community. It is one of 17 photos which take you around the suburb and feature streets which now have no name as well as residents going about their daily basis. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Hunslet in the 1920s
A child is stood at the entrance to Taylor's yard on Low Road in August 1929. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1920s
A toilet on Church Street pictured in April 1927. Co-operative society Ltd can be seen on right. On junction with Grove Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet in the 1920s
Church Street junction with Low Road showing Wellington Hotel in August 1929. There is a group of men in centre of the road and a gathering of children on the path and road outside properties. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet in the 1920s
The cobbled entrance to Taylor's Place taken from Low Road in August 1929. Painted advertising signs to gable end of house, most prominent are Sunlight Soap, Parkinsons pills and Palethorpes. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Hunslet in the 1920s
Children and adults pose for the camera at Finny Yard which was located on a corner plot of land between Low Road and Church Street. Pictured in August 1929. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Hunslet in the 1920s
Finny Yard, located on a corner plot of land, fronting on Low Road and Church Street in August 1929. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.