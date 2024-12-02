Thought-provoking photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1920s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:30 BST

These thought-provoking photos turn back the clock to showcase life around Hunslet during the last 20s.

These thought-provoking photos turn back the clock to showcase life around Hunslet during the last 20s.

A face of innocence kicks off this atmospheric rewind celebrating a decade – the 1920s – in the community. It is one of 17 photos which take you around the suburb and feature streets which now have no name as well as residents going about their daily basis. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

A child is stood at the entrance to Taylor's yard on Low Road in August 1929.

1. Hunslet in the 1920s

A toilet on Church Street pictured in April 1927. Co-operative society Ltd can be seen on right. On junction with Grove Road.

2. Hunslet in the 1920s

Church Street junction with Low Road showing Wellington Hotel in August 1929. There is a group of men in centre of the road and a gathering of children on the path and road outside properties.

3. Hunslet in the 1920s

The cobbled entrance to Taylor's Place taken from Low Road in August 1929. Painted advertising signs to gable end of house, most prominent are Sunlight Soap, Parkinsons pills and Palethorpes.

4. Hunslet in the 1920s

Children and adults pose for the camera at Finny Yard which was located on a corner plot of land between Low Road and Church Street. Pictured in August 1929.

5. Hunslet in the 1920s

Finny Yard, located on a corner plot of land, fronting on Low Road and Church Street in August 1929.

6. Hunslet in the 1920s

