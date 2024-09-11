1 . Bramley in the 1940s

The back garden of a house with extensive bomb damage, addressed as number 110 Fairfield Crescent. There is an Anderson shelter in front of a wooden fence. The garden is full of rubble and the back wall of the house has been destroyed. In the background is part of Station Mount and two blocks of back-to-back terraced homes in Nansen Place on the right. Pictured in | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net