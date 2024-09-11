West Leeds: Thought-provoking photos take you back to Bramley in the 1940s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

It was the decade the horrors of the Second World War arrived on the doorsteps of households in Bramley.

The suburb was among a number of communities targeted in bombing raids by the German Luftwaffe during the 1940s. These thought provoking photos showcase how Bramley was the focus of some of the darkest hours in the city’s history. The gallery also features how the community bounced back. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The Second World War bombing raids which brought death and terror to Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The back garden of a house with extensive bomb damage, addressed as number 110 Fairfield Crescent. There is an Anderson shelter in front of a wooden fence. The garden is full of rubble and the back wall of the house has been destroyed. In the background is part of Station Mount and two blocks of back-to-back terraced homes in Nansen Place on the right. Pictured in

1. Bramley in the 1940s

The back garden of a house with extensive bomb damage, addressed as number 110 Fairfield Crescent. There is an Anderson shelter in front of a wooden fence. The garden is full of rubble and the back wall of the house has been destroyed. In the background is part of Station Mount and two blocks of back-to-back terraced homes in Nansen Place on the right. Pictured in | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Tram tracks and a tramway island on Stanningley Road in August 1944.. Two trams are visible. A group of people are stood waiting for a tram, to the right of the photo. Tramlines can be seen overhead. An advertisement for Goodwin's Flour can be seen on one of the trams.

2. Bramley in the 1940s

Tram tracks and a tramway island on Stanningley Road in August 1944.. Two trams are visible. A group of people are stood waiting for a tram, to the right of the photo. Tramlines can be seen overhead. An advertisement for Goodwin's Flour can be seen on one of the trams. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Three houses on Nansen Terrace, one with extensive bomb damage. Poster urges to use less water. Pictured in September 1942.

3. Bramley in the 1940s

Three houses on Nansen Terrace, one with extensive bomb damage. Poster urges to use less water. Pictured in September 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Rodley Lane at its junction with the Leeds and Bradford Road. View looks North East. A streetlamp is prominent with a stone wall and fence to the left. Pictured in August 1949.

4. Bramley in the 1940s

Rodley Lane at its junction with the Leeds and Bradford Road. View looks North East. A streetlamp is prominent with a stone wall and fence to the left. Pictured in August 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Number 27 on the South side of Coppy Lane, near Hill Court Drive. A car and two spare tyres can be seen in a corrugated iron garage. Iron railings are in front of the house. Pictured in October 1945.

5. Bramley in the 1940s

Number 27 on the South side of Coppy Lane, near Hill Court Drive. A car and two spare tyres can be seen in a corrugated iron garage. Iron railings are in front of the house. Pictured in October 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A truck parked outside The Garage, the premises of Thomas I. Bennett, motor engineer on Stanningley Road. Pictured in September 1947.

6. Bramley in the 1940s

A truck parked outside The Garage, the premises of Thomas I. Bennett, motor engineer on Stanningley Road. Pictured in September 1947. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Bramley
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice