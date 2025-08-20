Leeds Pals were formed by the Lord Mayor and the city in September 1914. They were members of the 15th (Service) Battalion (1st Leeds) of The Prince of Wales Own (West Yorkshire Regiment): 93rd Brigade/31st Division. They trained at a special camp site in Colsterdale, near Masham, in the Yorkshire Dales. Initial duties were patrolling the coasts of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire then North Africa. The men saw action at Ypres and the Somme, where 750 of 900 of the Leeds Pals perished. The policy of encouraging men to join the same units as friends and family extracted a terrible price on communities. Multiple losses were inflicted on neighbours and families when groups of Pals died together. It is said every street in Leeds lost at least one man. This photo gallery of memories tells the story of the recruitment process and training as well as personal stories and commemorations down the decades. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds Pals
Lieutenant Colonel S.C. Taylor and officers of Leeds Pals stand in front of the decorated recruiting tram in the June of 1915. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds Pals
More than 800 recruits passed through the tram, the Leeds Pals recruited around 2,000 troops, with an average age of 20 to 21. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds Pals
A recruiting office was located on City Square and this illuminated tram was one of the means used to draw attention to the campaign. There was an enthusiastic response from Leeds men and by the end of September over 1,000 had joined the Leeds Pals (15th Battalion). | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds Pals
The 'Leeds Pals' 2nd Battalion Recruiting Car photographed in September 1914 at Swinegate depot. The tram stopped on the loop line in front of Morley Town Hall and Leeds Pals recruited some Morley men who volunteered to join the army. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
5. Leeds Pals
The words "God Save The King" are emblazoned in lights across the top of the recruitment tram. Below is written "The Country Calls: Kitchener requires 500,000 Men" and "Wanted at Once: 5,000 Recruits from Leeds". | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
6. Leeds Pals
The Leeds Recruiting Office during the First World War. It was located between Quebec Street and Wellington Street, on City Square. The building was demolished in 1918, and the Majestic Cinema built on the site. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net