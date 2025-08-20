Leeds Pals were formed by the Lord Mayor and the city in September 1914. They were members of the 15th (Service) Battalion (1st Leeds) of The Prince of Wales Own (West Yorkshire Regiment): 93rd Brigade/31st Division. They trained at a special camp site in Colsterdale, near Masham, in the Yorkshire Dales. Initial duties were patrolling the coasts of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire then North Africa. The men saw action at Ypres and the Somme, where 750 of 900 of the Leeds Pals perished. The policy of encouraging men to join the same units as friends and family extracted a terrible price on communities. Multiple losses were inflicted on neighbours and families when groups of Pals died together. It is said every street in Leeds lost at least one man. This photo gallery of memories tells the story of the recruitment process and training as well as personal stories and commemorations down the decades. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia