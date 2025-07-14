The story of the first Leeds soldier to be awarded the Victoria Cross

He is a true local hero whose story is one of gallantry.

Renovations in a small cemetery in Ontario, Canada in 1938 revealed a long forgotten grave.

The inscription on the headstone read:

John Pearson VC

Born January 19, 1825

at Leeds, England

Died April 18, 1892

News of the discovery travelled fast and so began another chapter in the life of Seacroft-born John Pearson, the first soldier from Leeds to be awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest and most prestigious award for gallantry in the face of the enemy that can be awarded to members of the British and Commonwealth forces.

Little is known of his early life although his baptism at St Mary’s Church in Whitirk is recorded.

By the age of 19 and joined the army and enlisted in the 8th (Kings Royal Irish) Hussars. He married Selina Smart in Trowbridge in 1851 and three years later was bound for the Crimea where his regiment formed part of the Light Brigade.

Private John Pearson. | Third Party

For his service during the Crimean War he was awarded the Crimea Medal with clasps for Balaclava and Sevastopol.

His daughter mistakenly believed that he had won his Victoria Cross in the Crimea - the first VC’s were awarded after this conflict - but Pearson’s VC was in fact won in India.

The outbreak of the Indian Mutiny in May 1857 prompted the 8th Hussars to sail for India aboard the SS Great Britain.

On June 17, 1858, the 8th Hussars along the 95th Regiment and the Bombay Horse Artillery, charged the rebel forces at Gwalior in central India. During the action, which led to the fall of Gwalior and virtually the end of the Mutiny, Pearson was wounded by a sword-cut to the right shoulder. His actions and that of three comrades selected by ballot were awarded the VC.

He later achieved the rank of sergeant with the 19th Hussars and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.

Records show the final chapter of his life began in 1880 when he emigrated to Canada. The family eventually settled in Ontario where they acquired a small farm. He died in 1892.

The rediscovery of his grave sparked interest in Canada and in 1964 a plaque was put up by the Archaeological and History Sites Board of Ontario at Lion’s Head. This was unveiled by his grandson.

His VC was auctioned by Morton & Eden Ltd of London in November 2004 and is now on display in the Lord Ashcroft Gallery at the Imperial War Museum in London.