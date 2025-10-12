The story of Freeport, Castleford's designer village

Freeport Castleford opened in September 1999 and proved an instant hit among bargain-hunters looking for their retail fix. It provided protection from mother nature thanks to vast canopies as well as along eating, drinking cafes, and entertainment options like a children's playground. The designer outlet welcomed its one millionth visitor just three months after first opening its doors. Enjoy these photo memories from when it first opened. It was was renamed Junction 32 after a refurbishment in 2006. READ MORE: 38 of the best photos take you back to Castleford in the mid 1990s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia