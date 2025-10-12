The story of Freeport, Castleford's designer village

It was the designer village offering huge discounts to shoppers from high street brands.

Freeport Castleford opened in September 1999 and proved an instant hit among bargain-hunters looking for their retail fix. It provided protection from mother nature thanks to vast canopies as well as along eating, drinking cafes, and entertainment options like a children's playground. The designer outlet welcomed its one millionth visitor just three months after first opening its doors. Enjoy these photo memories from when it first opened. It was was renamed Junction 32 after a refurbishment in 2006. READ MORE: 38 of the best photos take you back to Castleford in the mid 1990s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia

Were you among the shoppers when it first opened?

A bird's eye view of the site from an artist's impression released in September 1998.

A bird's eye view of the site from an artist's impression released in September 1998.

June 1999 and the largest open tent in Britain was being constructed.

June 1999 and the largest open tent in Britain was being constructed.

An artists impression of the main entrance released in September 1998.

An artists impression of the main entrance released in September 1998.

Derek Ball tries on a Pierre Cardin suit reduced from £279 to £179 with the assistance of manager Mike Kilford at suit retailer Moss Bros in September 1999.

Derek Ball tries on a Pierre Cardin suit reduced from £279 to £179 with the assistance of manager Mike Kilford at suit retailer Moss Bros in September 1999.

Freeport offered shoppers up to 60 per cent off RRP from high street brands.

Freeport offered shoppers up to 60 per cent off RRP from high street brands.

