The story of a TV drama cast using residents from a Leeds estate

It was a TV drama which cast actual residents of a tough Leeds council estate in the leading roles.

Tina Goes Shopping proved a seminal hit in the late 1990s earning the Channel 4 programme a Bafta-nomination.

It was a drama shot in the fly on the wall documentary style, using the actual inhabitants of the Cottingley estate in LS11 in the leading roles, drawing heavily on their own experiences as inspiration for the story.

The main character was Tina played by Kelli Hollis, a young single mum who stealed to order for her own 'shopping' business.

Kelli Hollis with her dad Gwyne on the Cottingley estate in September 1999. | Victor de Jesus/UNP

Her drug-addict boyfriend Aaron - playedby Dylan Fielding - was a 'cockney waster' who was planning the theft of a cow so he oould sell the meat to the neighbours.

And lastly there was Tina's father Don played by Gwynne Hollis, Kelli's real father.

He was the king of the estate, controlling the local drugs trade and holding court in the local boozer on topics ranging from art to films - Casablanca and Oliver! being his personal favourites.

Kelli and Gwyne Hollis on the Cottingley estate in September 1999. | Victor de Jesus/UNP

Directed by Penny Woolcock, Tina Goes Shopping, was partly filmed in the Halton Moor area of east Leeds.

It was the first in what became a trilogy of films focusing on Tina - the others being Tina Takes A Break also for TV, and Mischief Night for the cinema.

It helped launch the career of Kelli Hollis, a former Matthew Murray High School pupil who attended South Leeds Youth Theatre.

In an interview with your YEP in 2012 she spoke how living in Yorkshire had influenced her work.

“I owe my career to being in Yorkshire. I’d been acting only for a few months when Penny Woolcock cast me in Tina Goes Shopping, which changed my life forever. She came off the motorway accidentally and I bumped into her in Leeds. I was in a play called Angel written by my mate Mark Catley and we were playing in community rooms and women’s groups,” said Kelli who went on to appear in Shameless, Playing The Field and Emmerdale.

“Everyone was a bit cautious about this posh woman saying she was making a film for Channel 4 but she was brilliant. I don’t think I would have stood a chance as an actor if it hadn’t been for Penny.”