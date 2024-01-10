'If you would be graceful learn to skate' was the shout-out to revellers keen to give it a go.

Leeds was one of a number of cities swept up in the Edwardian roller skating boom of the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The city boasted five roller skating rinks by 1909 in Oakwood, Kirkstall, Hunslet and Chapeltown and Headingley.

A postcard showing The American Roller Skating Rink in St Michael's Lane, Headingley. Circa 1910.

The American Roller Skating Rink on St Michael's Lane in Headingley, advertised itself as a venue for well-being, as a social destination, and as an arena for sport.

Postcard showing a group of people, including a military band and roller skaters, at the American Roller Skating Rink in Headingley. Circa 1908 to 1910.

It was advertised in local newspapers between October 1908 and January 1910.

The morning was free to all, the afternoon was free to ladies but one shilling to gentlemen, while the evening session cost everyone one shilling.

Skates could be hired throughout the day for one shilling per session. It also boasted a military band and offered afternoon teas.