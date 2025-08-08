Sun-kissed photos take you back to Scarborough in the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

These sun-kissed photos put the super into Scarborough to celebrate a decade in the life of the seaside resort.

They turn back the clock to the 1960s and showcase life around the town using photos powered by the Yorkshire Evening Post archive. The beaches of South Bay and North Bay are featured as well as other landmarks including Peasholm Park and The Spa. Also in focus are the harbour and the resort's proud links to cricket and the fishing industry. The town’s shops and nearby villages are also included away from the tourist hotspots, amusements and kiss me quick hats. Wish you were here? READ MORE: 31 of the best photos take you back to Bridlington in the 1990s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of nostalgia

A busy Peasholm Park in August 1966.

1. Scarborough in the 1960s

A busy Peasholm Park in August 1966. | YPN Photo: YPN

Bursting at the seams - a packed beach at South Bay in May 1966.

2. Scarborough in the 1960s

Bursting at the seams - a packed beach at South Bay in May 1966. | YPN Photo: YPN

Westborough in the early 1960s showing the County Hotel.

3. Scarborough in the 1960s

Westborough in the early 1960s showing the County Hotel. | Scarborough Evening News Photo: Scarborough Evening News

Some of the herring boats in Scarborough Harbour pictured in 1967.

4. Scarborough in the 1960s

Some of the herring boats in Scarborough Harbour pictured in 1967. | YPN Photo: YPN

A cold day at the beach in September 1968.

5. Scarborough in the 1960s

A cold day at the beach in September 1968. | YPN Photo: YPN

August 1964 and John Hutton (right) is welcomed on arrival at Scarborough cricket ground by Yorkshire Colts skipper Robin Feather. In the centre is coach Arthur Mitchell.

6. Scarborough in the 1960s

August 1964 and John Hutton (right) is welcomed on arrival at Scarborough cricket ground by Yorkshire Colts skipper Robin Feather. In the centre is coach Arthur Mitchell. | YPN Photo: YPN

