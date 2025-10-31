Spine-tingling photos showcase the best of Leeds at Halloween

These photos are sure to send a shiver down your spine.

These photos are sure to send a shiver down your spine.

They showcase how Leeds celebrated Halloween across the city through the 1990s and 2000s and bring together frighteningly good photography from your Yorkshire Evening Post snappers.

Past murders and mysteries were being brought back to life on a special Halloween walk taking place through Leeds city centre in October 1997.

Past murders and mysteries were being brought back to life on a special Halloween walk taking place through Leeds city centre in October 1997. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Patients at Temple Hospithell for the Halloween scary spectacular at Temple Works in October 2010. Pictured, from left, are Chris Walton, Peter Cooper, Holly Jo, Andy Braime and Laura Walton.

Patients at Temple Hospithell for the Halloween scary spectacular at Temple Works in October 2010. Pictured, from left, are Chris Walton, Peter Cooper, Holly Jo, Andy Braime and Laura Walton. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Headless horseman and ghouls at the Royal Armouries as part of Halloween events during the school half term in October 2010.

Headless horseman and ghouls at the Royal Armouries as part of Halloween events during the school half term in October 2010. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

Scaro the Mummy, Jonathan Walton, at Temple Hospithell for the Halloween scary spectacular at Temple Works in October 2010.

Scaro the Mummy, Jonathan Walton, at Temple Hospithell for the Halloween scary spectacular at Temple Works in October 2010. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The Doubtful Guest, a penguin-like creature which has escaped from West Yorkshire Playhouse pictured running riot at Kirkgate Market in October 2008.

The Doubtful Guest, a penguin-like creature which has escaped from West Yorkshire Playhouse pictured running riot at Kirkgate Market in October 2008. | YPN Photo: YPN

October 2006 and Halloween arrived early for young shopper Damon McVeigh, 5, after meeting Dracula and his Bride at Asda's Killingbeck store.

October 2006 and Halloween arrived early for young shopper Damon McVeigh, 5, after meeting Dracula and his Bride at Asda's Killingbeck store. | YPN Photo: YPN

