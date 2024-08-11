Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The whalebone arch of Rothwell has become a fascinating symbol of this distinct town.

The presence of the maritime monument in a town that is 40 miles from the coast and has no affinity with whaling may be eyebrow raising to many and its story warrants the intrigue.

The jawbone of the sperm whale has been in place on Wood Lane by the junction of the A61 since the 1800s but was brought to the area years before.

Whalebone Arch on Wood Lane greets people as they enter Rothwell | National World

Local historian Simon Bulmer, 60, explained that whale bones had been brought over America in the 1700s by the Fenton family, who were the “coal kings of Yorkshire” at the time.

He said that the family were based in Hunslet but moved to Haigh House in Rothwell in 1835, at which time it’s thought they brought the whale bones with them to use as a gateway.

The unique choice was probably a demonstration of their wealth and prestigious status, with Mr Bulmer noting: “Most people in the area at that time probably didn’t even know what a whale was!”

The archway was later moved into public hands and placed on Wood Lane; though the exact year is unknown.

There has been a whalebone arch in Rothwell - which is 60 miles from the coast - since the 1800s | National World

There are pictures of the whalebones in 1905 but they had begun to deteriorate by this time and new ones were sought by the district council in 1910.

These were hit by a stolen car in 1932 and then the replacements - which were sourced from an advertisement in the Yorkshire Evening Post - were then knocked down again by a lorry in 1963.

The fourth pair and the set that still stand strong today were sourced following correspondence between the council and various Scandinavian companies.

Before they were erected - upon advice from Whitby District Council whose whalebones had deteriorated - the bones went through a steam clean and degrease to ensure they would stand the test of time.

And to this day the whalebone arch remains a unique staple of the Rothwell area. Mr Bulmer, whose family have lived in the area and documented the history since the 1600s, said: “It’s the most frequent question I get asked - ‘why are there whalebones in Rothwell when it’s 60 miles from the coast?’

“It’s the landmark that greets you as you enter. When you see them you know you are home. That’s been the case since the 1800s.”