Romantic photos chart how Leeds city centre has transformed over the years

One moving staircase going up, another moving staircase coming down. The do you remember the escalators on Boar Lane up to the Bond Street Shopping Centre? Pictured here in November 1980.

| YPN Photo: YPN

Did you shop here back in the day? The 1970s Burton Arcade from the Trinity Street Arcade looking east towards Briggate. Many people will remember the shop units flanking either side. By 2008 it had been demolished to make way for Trinity Leeds, the new retail and leisure centre which opened in 2013.

| YPN Photo: YPN

The Cockpit was mourned by thousands of music fans and clubbers around Leeds and beyond when it closed in September 2014 after 20 years

| YPN Photo: YPN

Known for its quirky television and movie memorabilia and alternative music scene the much-loved Fab Cafe on Woodhouse Lane closed its doors for the last time in April 2015.

| YPN Photo: YPN

Located at the lower end of Westgate Leeds International Pool was notable for its brutalist architecture. Demolished in 2009.

| YPN Photo: YPN

Do you remember Leeds Post Office on City Square? In 1987 it was Leeds largest post office. But the branch closed in the 2000s.

| YPN Photo: YPN

