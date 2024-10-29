Romantic photo gems take you back to Leeds in 1897

It is the wedding photograph of John Henry Wilkinson and Amelia Yates at Newtown Church in August 1897. To the right of the bride sit the grooms parents, Martha and Edwin Wilkinson, who were publicans and ran several public houses in the Newtown and Burmantofts area of the city. They had previously run the Primrose Inn at number 1 Primrose Road and at the time of the photo were at the White Horse Hotel. Martha Wilkinson continued as publican there after her husbands death in 1898. The photo is one of 10 celebrating 12 months in the life of your city and its residents and features City Square and a visit to Roundhay Park. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds in 1897
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1897. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. York Road
Old horse drawn tram No 1 as used on Corn Exchange 'Woodpecker' service. This photo was taken at the 'Woodpecker' junction of York Road and Quarry Hill. Note fork in the track layout at terminus. Tramcar operation in Leeds commenced on September 16, 1871. The first line was opened for traffic with horse trams between Boar Lane and the Oak Inn at Headingley. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
The construction of City Square in April 1897. Leeds was given the status of City by Queen Victoria in 1893, it was then decided to build the square. The site had formerly been occupied by the Coloured Cloth Hall and Quebec House. Bishopgate Street is on the left and the entrance to the station on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
Property clearance for improvements to Park Lane, the buildings to be demolished are behind fencing. A group of children in period dress are posing for the camera, one has a push cart. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Roundhay Park
Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee celebration in Roundhay Park in June 1897. This view shows the crowd assembled around the arena. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
The demolition of property for improvements to Park Lane in June 1897. The site is fenced off and a group of children posing for camera. One of the posters is advertising Whitbreads Stout 2 1/2d (approx 1p). | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net