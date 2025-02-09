Ringtons: The story of the tea and coffee empire with links to Leeds

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Feb 2025

It’s the family business with more than a 100 years experience of delivering tea and coffee direct to your doorstep.

Ringtons has been blending the freshest tea and coffee for more than 100 years and boasts close links to Leeds. It was founded by city-born Samuel Smith with an initial £250 investment from his then business partner William Titterington. He managed to keep the business going through the two World Wars moving from horse drawn vans to motorised vehicles. The business delivers nowadays to more than 22,000,000 households across Britain. These images, plucked from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, tell the story of its links to Leeds. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy this gallery charting Ringtons links to Leeds.

1. Ringtons

Enjoy this gallery charting Ringtons links to Leeds.

Sam Smith moved to the Newcastle upon Tyne in 1907 and began selling tea from his horse and cart.

2. Ringtons

Sam Smith moved to the Newcastle upon Tyne in 1907 and began selling tea from his horse and cart.

The warehouse was on Ladypit Lane, off Tempest Road in Beeston.

3. Ringtons

The warehouse was on Ladypit Lane, off Tempest Road in Beeston.

The name Ringtons was taken from part of the name of Sam Smith's business partner William Titterington and the 'S' at the end represents the Smith family.

4. Ringtons

The name Ringtons was taken from part of the name of Sam Smith's business partner William Titterington and the 'S' at the end represents the Smith family.

The building still stands today as the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha temple serving the Sikh community of Leeds.

5. Ringtons

The building still stands today as the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha temple serving the Sikh community of Leeds.

In the 1930s Sam went back to Leeds and built a brand new Ringtons factory on the site of his former home.

6. Ringtons

In the 1930s Sam went back to Leeds and built a brand new Ringtons factory on the site of his former home.

