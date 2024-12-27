1 . Pac-Man - 1980

Kicking off the decade in style, Pac-Man (and all of its subsequent editions like Ms Pac-Man) arrived in 1980 and has gone on to become one of the most iconic games ever. It started in arcades but later jumped to consoles of all varieties. It was so popular that the song ‘Pac-Man Fever’ charted in the US in 1982. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images | Spencer Platt/Getty Images Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images