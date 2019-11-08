Remembrance Sunday at the war memorial on The Headrow in 1994.

Remembrance Sunday in Leeds through the years - How the city has paid tribute to fallen soldiers

Remembrance Sunday provides an opportunity for Leeds to pause and reflect on the sacrifice of the fallen and injured in conflict.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 8th November 2019, 3:32 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:51 pm

A series of moving ceremonies are held across Leeds every year, the largest being in the city centre with thousands turning out to pay their respects. These photos from the YEP archive capture the respect and dignity felt by city folk keen to show their support and appreciation. READ MORE: 12 lost Leeds railway stations

1. Remembrance Sunday 2004

A moment of reflection during the city centre service.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

2. Remembrance Sunday 2001

Pupils watch intently the remembrance service held by the school at the war memorial in Armley Park.

3. Remembrance Sunday 2002

People observe the bugler sounding the reveille in Leeds city centre.

4. Remembrance Sunday 2001

A war vetertan wipes away a tear during the playing of the Last Post.

