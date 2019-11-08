Remembrance Sunday in Leeds through the years - How the city has paid tribute to fallen soldiers
Remembrance Sunday provides an opportunity for Leeds to pause and reflect on the sacrifice of the fallen and injured in conflict.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 3:32 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:51 pm
A series of moving ceremonies are held across Leeds every year, the largest being in the city centre with thousands turning out to pay their respects. These photos from the YEP archive capture the respect and dignity felt by city folk keen to show their support and appreciation.