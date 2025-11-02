Fascinating new illustrations reveal how a Saxon pendant unearthed in Leeds once looked as the ancient treasure is displayed for the first time in more than 1,200 years.

The beautiful early medieval pectoral cross has gone on display this week at Leeds City Museum alongside hand drawn images showing how it could have appeared when it was possibly worn around the neck of a church official in the eighth century.

Believed to have once been a prestigious badge of office and a sign of religious identity, the silver, gilded pendant was discovered by a metal detectorist, with one of its four arms broken, and its central stone missing.

The ancient treasure on display. | John Prudhoe

The newly created drawings, penned by archaeological illustrator John Prudhoe, show how the complete cross could have looked with its thin layer of gold leaf shining and a beautiful central garnet.

After being found, the cross went through the Portable Antiquities Scheme Treasure process and was secured by Leeds Museums and Galleries thanks to the generous contributions of funders.

Decorated with a distinctive interlacing Saxon pattern, the pendant was made at a time when Leeds was part of the Saxon Kingdom of Northumbria and is one of a number of remarkable discoveries made locally which indicate Leeds was likely to have been an important site during the early medieval period.

It is displayed at the museum near The West Yorkshire Hoard, a group seven astonishing objects which were also found in the Leeds area by a metal detectorist and acquired by the museum in 2012.

Dating from the seventh to 11th centuries, the hoard includes the type of high-quality jewellery which would only have been worn by people of exceptional wealth in Saxon society.

Kat Baxter, Leeds Museums and Galleries’ curator of archaeology, said: “Much of archaeology involves visualising how ancient, often incomplete artefacts might have looked and how they may have once been used. Seeing these beautiful illustrations recreate how this tiny pendant might have looked is a rare, vivid glimpse into the past.

“Despite its small size, the pendant is a significant find in terms of helping us to build a more complete picture of life in early medieval Leeds, along with other discoveries made locally

“Objects representing less wealthy people are less likely to survive, so we do still have a great deal to learn and discover about the local population and how they lived at what was a fascinating period in the history of Leeds.”

Kat Baxter, Leeds Museums and Galleries’ curator of archaeology, with the ancient treasure. | LCC

Funding for the cross came through generous support from the Arts Council England /V&A Purchase Grant Fund, the Friends of Leeds City Museums and the Leeds Philosophical and Literary Society. It was acquired under The Treasure Act 1996.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “It’s wonderful to see this beautiful discovery on display and to know that a piece of the city’s history that had been buried beneath the soil for more than a thousand years is now on available for our visitors to see.

“Museum collections play such an important role in preserving our local heritage and giving people the chance to discover more about how Leeds became the city we know today.”

Leeds City Museum is a Give What You Can museum, where visitors are invited to donate to support the museum if they are able. Donations can be made via Tap to Give donations points on arrival or during your visit with contactless, Chip and Pin, cash and coins.