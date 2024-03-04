Readmans Leeds: Memories of former Spence Lane store in Holbeck which once competed with Harvey Nichols
and live on Freeview channel 276
Readmans on Spence Lane in Holbweck will be remembered by a generation of shoppers as a bargain hunters mecca.
The car park was always jam packed with cars, and even coachloads, full of happy shoppers who were able to snap up M&S seconds.
The doors of its flagship 22,000sq ft headquarters building and store on Spence Lane, Holbeck first opened in 1984.
And even at the turn of the century Readmans was up there with Harvey Nichols as one of the featured places to visit on a Leeds city shopping weekend - albeit serving a different market.
Readmans boasted something for everyone - from menswear and homewear to womenswear and children's toys as well as a restaurant to remember.
Your YEP visited the old site, now home to Dunelm, to reminice and remember - check out our video report.