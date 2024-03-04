Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Readmans on Spence Lane in Holbweck will be remembered by a generation of shoppers as a bargain hunters mecca.

The car park was always jam packed with cars, and even coachloads, full of happy shoppers who were able to snap up M&S seconds.

The doors of its flagship 22,000sq ft headquarters building and store on Spence Lane, Holbeck first opened in 1984.

Did you shop at Readmans back in the day?

And even at the turn of the century Readmans was up there with Harvey Nichols as one of the featured places to visit on a Leeds city shopping weekend - albeit serving a different market.

Readmans boasted something for everyone - from menswear and homewear to womenswear and children's toys as well as a restaurant to remember.