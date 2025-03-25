Bird's eye view photos take you around Leeds in the early 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

All four corners of Leeds are featured in these wonderful aerial shots of the city taken in the early 1950s.

They showcase a city from above in 1953 at a time the rationing of sweets, introduced during World War II, ended, while The Good Old Days, filmed at the Leeds City Varieties, began its 30-year run on BBC Television. READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these aerial photos from around Leeds in 1953.

1. Leeds city centre

Enjoy these aerial photos from around Leeds in 1953. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Goodman Street petrol depots in south Leeds.

2. Leeds in 1953

Goodman Street petrol depots in south Leeds. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
St Mary's Church is the main focus of this aerial view of Whitkirk.

3. Leeds in 1953

St Mary's Church is the main focus of this aerial view of Whitkirk. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
A Town Hall dominates this aerial photo. Do you recognise its location? It is Morley.

4. Leeds in 1953

A Town Hall dominates this aerial photo. Do you recognise its location? It is Morley. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Wetherby Road below with St. Johns Church bottom right. Open air swimming pool with Waterloo Lake in centre. Cobble Hall Golf Course on right.

5. Leeds in 1953

Wetherby Road below with St. Johns Church bottom right. Open air swimming pool with Waterloo Lake in centre. Cobble Hall Golf Course on right. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The market town of Wetherby.

6. Leeds in 1953

The market town of Wetherby. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice