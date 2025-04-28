These old ice creams and lollies are bound to bring back memories

As the UK heats up again, what better excuse for an ice cream or lolly?

Sadly you won’t be able to cool down with one of these lost ice creams and ice lollies from the 60s, 70s and 80s

Is your favourite among those featured in this look back at frozen treats from years gone by?

We have an 11-year-old to thank for the ice lolly, or so the story goes.

A young Frank Epperson supposedly left a glass of water with powdered soda and a wooden stirring stick outside overnight back in 1905 - and the rest is history.

Children the world over have been enjoying frozen treats on a stick ever since.

But not all ice creams and ice lollies were created equal, with everyone having their favourite from their childhood.

While the likes of Magnums, Cornettos and Twisters are among today’s best-selling ice creams and lollies, there are some unforgettable creations from over the years which we’ve loved and lost.

Below we take a look at a few of the most popular, and most bizarre, from the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

Dalek’s Death Ray

This Dr Who-themed Wall’s ice lolly from the 1970s was mint and chocolate flavoured and came with facts about the popular sci-fi show, plus instructions on how to make a Dalek out of a yoghurt pot and drawing pins, which one person recalled was ‘lethal if you put your fingers inside’.

It was advertised as a ‘spine chilling lolly’.

Looking back, one person said: “I can actually still taste it now. I don't remember it being a great experience lol. I mainly bought it because Daleks.”

Oyster

This classic creation, consisting of vanilla ice cream surrounded by an oyster-shaped wafer, is still available from some ice cream vans but is not as popular as it once was.

Sharing their memories of oyster ice creams, one person commented ‘they were glorious’, while another said: “This, a Midnight Mint choc ice or an Old Jamaica Choc Ice were considered the height of sophistication in my house lol.”

Dracula

Not many ice lollies are marketed with the slogan ‘it’s really horrible’, but it worked for this much-missed 80s creation.

The Dracula was a mixed fruit flavour ice lolly which was promoted with a memorable advert, proclaiming: “The unthinkable has happened, the impossible is now true. I’ve been brought to life in a horrifyingly real ice cream from Wall’s. Get your fangs into the strangest lolly you’ve ever tasted, before it’s too late.”

A retro version of the popular Dracula lolly, which later came with cola coating, blood-red strawberry jelly and a vanilla ice cream centre, was recently launched by Wall’s, allowing new generations to experience the ‘horror’ for themselves.

Funny Feet

Another 80s ice cream which has recently been revived is the Funny Feet.

The much-loved strawberry-flavoured ice cream in the shape of a foot was brought back by Wall’s, exclusively for Iceland, to satisfy nostalgia-fuelled cravings.

Wall’s also made Funny Faces ice creams back in the days.

Black Hole

Do you remember the Black Hole ice lolly?

One fan recalled: “Black Hole ice lollies, fruit flavour with black ice on the outside and a purple blackcurrant middle. They were delish.”

It’s pictured here, alongside the pink-and-green Incredible Hulk ice lolly.

Haunted House ice cream

The Haunted House ice cream, made by Lyons Maid, was launched in the 1970s.

It consisted of vanilla ice cream with a spooky picture printed upon it in edible ink.

There were a number of different pictures, including a skeleton, a witch and Frankenstein’s monster, and you didn’t know which one you would get until you opened the wrapper.

Zoom

Zoom was a popular rocket shaped ice lolly with three different fruit flavoured sections.

It was first launched in the 1960s by Lyon’s Maid and was hugely popular in the 70s and 80s.

The Zoom was briefly revived a few years ago but quickly disappeared again after failing to take off that time.

Lemonade Sparkle

The Lemonade Sparkle was surely one of the most refreshing ice lollies of yesteryear.

One fan said it was a ‘travesty that Walls ever stopped making them’.

Lolly Gobble Choc Bomb

Props to whoever came up with the name for this 70s favourite.

A Lolly Gobble Choc Bomb was a strawberry flavour ice lolly with chocolate in the middle and chocolate and sugar balls on the outside.

The Chilly Willy and more...

These are just some of the popular ice creams and lollies from years gone by.

Among the other memorable ones are Chilly Willy ice lollies, which came in a variety of different fruit flavours, including black cherry; the Stick Up, which had an edible liquorice stick; and The Finger, in the shape of a hand making a single-finger salute.

And how could we forget the marvellously named Wibbly Wobbly Wonder, a strawberry and banana flavour ice cream with jelly and chocolate?

Is your favourite ice cream or ice lolly from your childhood in this list?

