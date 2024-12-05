Poignant photos take you back to Leeds in 1915

1. Leeds city centre
Lieutenant Colonel S.C. Taylor and officers of Leeds Pals stand in front of the decorated tram in the June of 1915. Over 800 recruits passed through the tram, the Leeds Pals recruited approximately 2,000 troops, the average age was 20/21. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1915
Oakwood Clock located on Princes Avenue. The clock, made by William Potts & Son at a cost of £150, was removed here by the Parks Department from Kirkgate Market in the July of 1912. This was because a new central entrance to the market was under construction in Vicar Lane. In the background, right, old lodges to Roundhay Park can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1915
Inside Leeds Town Hall showing students of Leeds University engaged in National Registration work during the First World War. An Act was passed in July 1915 requiring all persons to be registered between the ages of 15 and 65. This was to aid in the recruitment and also assess the available work force. The work was organised by the Registrar General within each Local Authority. Here students have been employed to help with the administration. The results of the scheme were available by mid-September 1915. | Leeds city centre Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Harehills
A group of children pose for the camera in front of an outside toilet block at the end of a row of terraced housing separated by Arundel Street and Gledhow Road in September 1915. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Meanwood
A portrait of Sergeant Arthur Ager (7933) who was born in Hatfield, Essex. He married Rose Bilbrough (later Gildon) of 23 Sugarwell Road in Meanwood in 1914. Sergeant Ager was killed in action on the July 20, 1916, while serving with the 10th Battalion of the Essex Regiment, during the Battle of the Somme. He is buried in Delville Wood Cemetery, Longueval, Somme, France. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Leeds city centre
Postcard with a postdate of June 19, 1915, showing Leeds Parish Church on Kirkgate. Dedicated to St. Peter, this church was consecrated in 1841. | Artemis, Leeds City Council Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council