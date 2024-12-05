Poignant photos take you back to Leeds in 1915

1915. A city at war.

These poignant photos chart a year of memories in the life of Leeds and its residents. It was a year when Leeds Palls recruited hundreds of fresh faced young men as the First World War took hold. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Lieutenant Colonel S.C. Taylor and officers of Leeds Pals stand in front of the decorated tram in the June of 1915. Over 800 recruits passed through the tram, the Leeds Pals recruited approximately 2,000 troops, the average age was 20/21.

1. Leeds city centre

Oakwood Clock located on Princes Avenue. The clock, made by William Potts & Son at a cost of £150, was removed here by the Parks Department from Kirkgate Market in the July of 1912. This was because a new central entrance to the market was under construction in Vicar Lane. In the background, right, old lodges to Roundhay Park can be seen.

2. Leeds in 1915

Inside Leeds Town Hall showing students of Leeds University engaged in National Registration work during the First World War. An Act was passed in July 1915 requiring all persons to be registered between the ages of 15 and 65. This was to aid in the recruitment and also assess the available work force. The work was organised by the Registrar General within each Local Authority. Here students have been employed to help with the administration. The results of the scheme were available by mid-September 1915.

3. Leeds in 1915

A group of children pose for the camera in front of an outside toilet block at the end of a row of terraced housing separated by Arundel Street and Gledhow Road in September 1915.

4. Harehills

A portrait of Sergeant Arthur Ager (7933) who was born in Hatfield, Essex. He married Rose Bilbrough (later Gildon) of 23 Sugarwell Road in Meanwood in 1914. Sergeant Ager was killed in action on the July 20, 1916, while serving with the 10th Battalion of the Essex Regiment, during the Battle of the Somme. He is buried in Delville Wood Cemetery, Longueval, Somme, France.

5. Meanwood

Postcard with a postdate of June 19, 1915, showing Leeds Parish Church on Kirkgate. Dedicated to St. Peter, this church was consecrated in 1841.

6. Leeds city centre

