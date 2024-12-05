Poignant photos take you back to Leeds in 1915

3 . Leeds in 1915

Inside Leeds Town Hall showing students of Leeds University engaged in National Registration work during the First World War. An Act was passed in July 1915 requiring all persons to be registered between the ages of 15 and 65. This was to aid in the recruitment and also assess the available work force. The work was organised by the Registrar General within each Local Authority. Here students have been employed to help with the administration. The results of the scheme were available by mid-September 1915. | Leeds city centre Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net