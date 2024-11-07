The Comet store on Armley Road in west Leeds was one of 25 discounted warehouses which had opened around the UK by the early 1970s. The firm’s growth was made possible by the abolition of the Minimum Resale Price Maintenance (MRPM) which had ensured that retailers could only sell a product at a price determined by the manufacturer. Amstrad founder Alan Sugar went on to admit the opening of discount warehouses "changed the face of retailing." He said: "This form of retailing signalled the demise of the small electrical shop on the street corner, which simply couldn't compete." These photos take you inside the Comet warehouse during the 1970s and showcase the huge range of consumer electronics and white goods on offer to shoppers. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia