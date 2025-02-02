Pudsey, Armley, Wortley, Bramley, Farsley, Rodley and Farnley are all featured in this rewind to 1998, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Armley
The Harley Davidson hanging from the ceiling at the KFC restaurant on Stanningley Road. Pictured in July 1998. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Wortley
Rev Ken Hawkins at Lower Wortley Methodist Church which was undergoing a £250,000 refurbishment in March 1998. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
3. Farsley
Landlord Jeff Dean outside The Fleece in June 1998. | Keith Lawson Photo: Keith Lawson
4. Farnley
Australian exchange teacher, Dave Swann, holds his certificate signed by cricket legend Don Bradman at Farnley Park High School in September 1998. He is pictured with pupils Warren Brewer (left) and Andrew Punter. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
5. West Leeds in 1998
This is Chris Tremlett who ran the The Albion Inn on Armley Road. Pictured in January 1998. Photo: Mel Hulme
6. Farnley
Table football champion Ashleigh Sharp pictured on the ball at Lawns Park Primary School in March 1998. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
