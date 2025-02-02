34 of the best photos take you back to west Leeds in 1998

By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

These photo memories a year in the life of west Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.

Pudsey, Armley, Wortley, Bramley, Farsley, Rodley and Farnley are all featured in this rewind to 1998, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Harley Davidson hanging from the ceiling at the KFC restaurant on Stanningley Road. Pictured in July 1998.

1. Armley

The Harley Davidson hanging from the ceiling at the KFC restaurant on Stanningley Road. Pictured in July 1998. | YPN Photo: YPN

Rev Ken Hawkins at Lower Wortley Methodist Church which was undergoing a £250,000 refurbishment in March 1998.

2. Wortley

Rev Ken Hawkins at Lower Wortley Methodist Church which was undergoing a £250,000 refurbishment in March 1998. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Landlord Jeff Dean outside The Fleece in June 1998.

3. Farsley

Landlord Jeff Dean outside The Fleece in June 1998. | Keith Lawson Photo: Keith Lawson

Australian exchange teacher, Dave Swann, holds his certificate signed by cricket legend Don Bradman at Farnley Park High School in September 1998. He is pictured with pupils Warren Brewer (left) and Andrew Punter.

4. Farnley

Australian exchange teacher, Dave Swann, holds his certificate signed by cricket legend Don Bradman at Farnley Park High School in September 1998. He is pictured with pupils Warren Brewer (left) and Andrew Punter. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

This is Chris Tremlett who ran the The Albion Inn on Armley Road. Pictured in January 1998.

5. West Leeds in 1998

This is Chris Tremlett who ran the The Albion Inn on Armley Road. Pictured in January 1998. Photo: Mel Hulme

Table football champion Ashleigh Sharp pictured on the ball at Lawns Park Primary School in March 1998.

6. Farnley

Table football champion Ashleigh Sharp pictured on the ball at Lawns Park Primary School in March 1998. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

