East Leeds: 12 sincere photos take you back to Seacroft in the 1950s

You can almost hear the sound of leather on willow as this collection of photos takes you back to Seacroft in the 1950.s

The Green has played a huge role in bringing the community together down the decades and takes centre stage in this round up of memories from the decade. Local landmarks, shops, pus and factories are also in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

Looking North-West across The Green towards The Cricketer's Arms, which has a sign for John Smith's Magnet Ales on it. Seacroft Grange C.P. School is just visible on the far right. The Green's cricket pitch is roped off. Pictured in October 1954.

The construction of Brooklands Lane on the Seacroft Estate. On the left, the semi-detached houses are complete. Pictured in October 1951.

A view across The Green towards Seacroft housing estate. Pictured in October 1954.

The site of the Seacroft Estate. A half-finished lamp post and a pile of bricks are to the right. Further along the new road is a pile of sand and a cement mixer. Pictured in October 1951.

Looking North-West across The Green towards The Cricketer's Arms. The Green's cricket pitch is roped off. The pub has a sign for John Smith's Magnet Ales. Pictured in October 1954.

A view of St James's Church and The Green, looking North from York Road. The church and graveyard are on the left. Pictured in October 1954.

