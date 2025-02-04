1 . Seacroft in the 1950s

Looking North-West across The Green towards The Cricketer's Arms, which has a sign for John Smith's Magnet Ales on it. Seacroft Grange C.P. School is just visible on the far right. The Green's cricket pitch is roped off. Pictured in October 1954. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net