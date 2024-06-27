They turn on the spotlight on a city evolving and a decade in which sharp suits and shoulder pads were all the rage. The images are from photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 12 loved and lost Leeds nightclubs from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER;
1. Leeds in the 1980s
These photos turn back the clock to showcase life in Leeds during the 1980s. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Scott Hall Road
An aerial view showing Scott Hall Road in February 1988 running diagonally across the centre. On the left are properties in Scott Hall Avenue laid out in 'boat' shape. Jutting out from the avenue into the green area is the Prince Philip Centre. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
A view looking up Albion Street towards The Headrow in February 1980. In the left centre of the scene is the intersection of Commercial Street (right) and Bond Street (left). On the left edge is the corner of the Bond Street Centre. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Woodlesford
Church Streetby the junction with Highfield Lane in April 1980. On the left is Woodlesford Junior and Infant School. Beyond the junction is a bus shelter; hidden behind this is Lotus Chop Suey Bar and Woodlesford Fisheries. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Horsforth
Broadway in January 1980. Part of the Leeds Outer Ring Road, looking in the direction of Woodside. Broadway Hall is visible centrally. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
Call Lane with Queen's Hall in the distance on the left. Beyond the junction with Briggate is the Golden Lion public house. Pictured in September 1980. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
