31 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1970

The images from 1970 provide a fascinating snapshot into the city’s rich cinema heritage with a number of movie theatres featured in this fantastic rewind. The photos feature city centre landmarks before showcasing memories from the suburbs with East Ardsley, Woodhouse, Swillington, Stanningley and Rodley all in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of KS Wheelan and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
A view of the £100,000 Odeon in 1970 before it was enclosed within the Merrion Centre. It was the first cinema to be built in Leeds since the 1930s. | K. S. Wheelan Photo: K. S. Wheelan
2. Rodley
Barbara Sedgwick and her son Kevin are seen walking along a snow-covered towpath beside the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. Several barges can be seen on the canal, which appears to be covered with ice. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Morley
Librarian David Elstub pictured collecting collecting overdue books at Morley in August 1970. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Leeds city centre
Leeds School Board Office on Calverley Street pictured in August 1970. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
The Wrens at the junction of Cross Belgrave Street and between Merrion Place and Merrion Street. A theatrical pub with more claim to the title than most, being opposite the Grand Theatre, and which for many years used to offer accommodation to the stars of the stage. | Leeds Department of Planning Photo: Leeds Department of Planning
6. Leeds city centre
The audience watching The Who at the University of Leeds Refectory in February 1970. | Hickes Photo: Hickes