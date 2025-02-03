31 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1970

The images from 1970 provide a fascinating snapshot into the city’s rich cinema heritage with a number of movie theatres featured in this fantastic rewind. The photos feature city centre landmarks before showcasing memories from the suburbs with East Ardsley, Woodhouse, Swillington, Stanningley and Rodley all in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of KS Wheelan and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia