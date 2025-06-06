Charming photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the early 1950s

1. Leeds city centre
Park Square on a summer's day in August 1951 where a woman and several children are relaxing, towards the south-west corner. Two curly-haired babies share a pram. The view is across the grassed central area to Park Square North, crossing the background from the left, and Park Square East, right edge. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Leeds city centre
Looking east at Quarry Hill Flats in September 1951. The new roundabout with Mabgate is at the centre with road signs saying 'keep left'. A zebra crossing is being marked out and belisha beacons are in place. The eight storey concrete flats run from the foreground to backround on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
A view from roundabout junction with Mabgate in September 1951 showing factory of Cohen and Wilks wholesale clothiers. A series of brick factories with one long building to the right all seem part of the complex. In foreground new striped, concrete bollards with chain links surround roundabout. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
Calverley Street near junction with St. James's Street. Several cars are parked in the street. An advertising poster in the background for CEPHOS headache cure has been coloured in by hand. Pictured in September 1951. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
Gap left by demolition of nos. 202-206 Woodhouse Lane. Prefabs visible. Tramlines on road. Pictured in October 1951. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
Two little girls discuss their dolls in the portico of Leeds Town Hall in August 1951. An idea of the scale of the ten huge Corinthian pillars can be gained in comparison with the diminutive figures of the children. | YPN Photo: YPN
