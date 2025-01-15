They showcase the daily grind and struggles of living in Hunslet in the early 1900s. Waterloo Road is the main focus of this mini gallery which is packed with faces, young and old. Life was slowly improving for working people during the decade. From 1908, for the first time, people over 70 were paid a small pension, if they earned under £31 10 shillings a year. This helped many elderly people, who would have been forced to go into the workhouse, to support themselves at home. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 happy-go-lucky photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia