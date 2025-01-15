They showcase the daily grind and struggles of living in Hunslet in the early 1900s. Waterloo Road is the main focus of this mini gallery which is packed with faces, young and old. Life was slowly improving for working people during the decade. From 1908, for the first time, people over 70 were paid a small pension, if they earned under £31 10 shillings a year. This helped many elderly people, who would have been forced to go into the workhouse, to support themselves at home. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 21 happy-go-lucky photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Hunslet in the 1900s
A horse-drawn omnibus stands outside the Bay Horse Hotel on Benson Place in June 1901. The omnibus, proprietor, John Thomas Bean & Son, is loaded with passengers on both the upper and lower deck. It is drawn by three horses. Mr. Bean, seated in the centre with whip, is dressed identically to the young man standing, most likely his son. They are wearing suits, cloth caps and are sporting button holes. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1900s
Taken from Waterloo Road, looking down Bower Row prior to the Waterloo Road improvements in August 1904. On the right is an empty unidentified retail premises, next to this is a large poster advertising Taylor's Drug Co. Further down the street is a house called Claremont House which has wooden carts in the yard. Towards the rear of the street, which is a cul-de-sac, it is possible to see the rear of the Grey Mare Inn which is located on Low Road beyond. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet in the 1900s
Taken in Waterloo Road looking down Bower Street prior to the Waterloo Road improvements in August 1904. Bower Street itself contains various residential premises. On Waterloo Road there is W.Savlle, grocers; an advertisement for Jubilee Laundry and Chaplin Hairdressers on the junction with Wales Street. There are many people standing on the road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet in the 1900s
Waterloo Road in August 1904. In the centre of the photo, a pawn brokers sign with the name Hebden can be seen. This was no.31, business of John William Hebden. Next, to the right, was William Rogerson clothier at no.33. At no.35 was Mrs Rebecca Gill, running a dining room. At the right edge, the corner of the Wesleyan Chapel. A group of spectators stand in front of the shops. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Hunslet in the 1900s
Numbers 2/4 at the junction with Church Street, business of William Cussons Ltd grocers. The shop is covered with posters, some advising that the business is to move to 264 Hunslet Road. The others note goods in stock, including tea, flour, butter, cheese, ham, eggs, bacon, Bovril, HP sauce. Children in front of window in period dress. Pictured in August 1904. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Hunslet in the 1900s
A group of children look at the camera on Waterloo Road. On the left is a butchers shop. In the centre, barbers poles and wall sign 'Junction Shaving Saloon'. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
