11 charming photos take you back to Chapeltown in the 1940s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

These fabulous photos chart a decade in the life of Chapeltown in the 1940s.

They showcase the daily hustle and bustle of life around the community and bring into focus local landmarks and shops as well as travelled streets. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 15 unseen photos take you back to Chapeltown in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Cantors fish & Chip Shop on Chapeltown Road. Sign in window states "Open business as usual during blackout". House on right appears to be selling cigarettes and chocolate through an open window. Pictured in October 1940.

1. Chapeltown in the 1940s

Cantors fish & Chip Shop on Chapeltown Road. Sign in window states "Open business as usual during blackout". House on right appears to be selling cigarettes and chocolate through an open window. Pictured in October 1940. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The west side of Chapeltown Road pictured in September 1949. Shops in focus include The Ivrit Kosher Restaurant; Dobkin's Chemist; Annie Rubin, Poultry Dealer; Abram's Butchers; Capel Stores; Poole's Confectioners; D. Flockton, Electrical Repairs; Harris Tailors and L. Margel, Poultry Dealers. A car and a van are parked on the road, which has tramlines.

2. Chapeltown in the 1940s

The west side of Chapeltown Road pictured in September 1949. Shops in focus include The Ivrit Kosher Restaurant; Dobkin's Chemist; Annie Rubin, Poultry Dealer; Abram's Butchers; Capel Stores; Poole's Confectioners; D. Flockton, Electrical Repairs; Harris Tailors and L. Margel, Poultry Dealers. A car and a van are parked on the road, which has tramlines. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The premises of Bowen Instrument Co. Ltd. of Newton Road. It comprises two large detached houses connected by a new building between them. Pictured in April 1943.

3. Chapeltown in the 1940s

The premises of Bowen Instrument Co. Ltd. of Newton Road. It comprises two large detached houses connected by a new building between them. Pictured in April 1943. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The construction of a static water supply basin built as a wartime measure on the grounds and site of Tiplin Hall off Savile Drive, which had been demolished in the early 1930s. Cement skimming is in progress. In the background are industrial buildings on Buslingthorpe Lane, a mill chimney and Bronte House on Scott Hall Road. Pictured in August 1942.

4. Chapeltown in the 1940s

The construction of a static water supply basin built as a wartime measure on the grounds and site of Tiplin Hall off Savile Drive, which had been demolished in the early 1930s. Cement skimming is in progress. In the background are industrial buildings on Buslingthorpe Lane, a mill chimney and Bronte House on Scott Hall Road. Pictured in August 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
a sign for Beth Hamidrash Hagadol Synagogue in Newton Park View. Pictured in August 1945.

5. Chapeltown in the 1940s

a sign for Beth Hamidrash Hagadol Synagogue in Newton Park View. Pictured in August 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Photo shows Newton Park View shown from Harehills Avenue. There is a sign next to a tree for Beth Hamidrash Hagadol Synagogue. Pictured in August 1945.

6. Chapeltown in the 1940s

Photo shows Newton Park View shown from Harehills Avenue. There is a sign next to a tree for Beth Hamidrash Hagadol Synagogue. Pictured in August 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice