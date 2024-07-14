11 charming photos take you back to Chapeltown in the 1940s

1. Chapeltown in the 1940s
Cantors fish & Chip Shop on Chapeltown Road. Sign in window states "Open business as usual during blackout". House on right appears to be selling cigarettes and chocolate through an open window. Pictured in October 1940. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Chapeltown in the 1940s
The west side of Chapeltown Road pictured in September 1949. Shops in focus include The Ivrit Kosher Restaurant; Dobkin's Chemist; Annie Rubin, Poultry Dealer; Abram's Butchers; Capel Stores; Poole's Confectioners; D. Flockton, Electrical Repairs; Harris Tailors and L. Margel, Poultry Dealers. A car and a van are parked on the road, which has tramlines. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Chapeltown in the 1940s
The premises of Bowen Instrument Co. Ltd. of Newton Road. It comprises two large detached houses connected by a new building between them. Pictured in April 1943. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Chapeltown in the 1940s
The construction of a static water supply basin built as a wartime measure on the grounds and site of Tiplin Hall off Savile Drive, which had been demolished in the early 1930s. Cement skimming is in progress. In the background are industrial buildings on Buslingthorpe Lane, a mill chimney and Bronte House on Scott Hall Road. Pictured in August 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Chapeltown in the 1940s
a sign for Beth Hamidrash Hagadol Synagogue in Newton Park View. Pictured in August 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Chapeltown in the 1940s
Photo shows Newton Park View shown from Harehills Avenue. There is a sign next to a tree for Beth Hamidrash Hagadol Synagogue. Pictured in August 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
