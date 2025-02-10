24 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1971

It was the year work to complete the Leeds inner ring took a major step forward.

This photo shows the extreme western end of the Inner Ring Road at Westgate roundabout. The final phase of the ring road - from Westgate roundabout to Wellington Place - was expected to e started at the back end of 1971. This photo is one of 24 memories charting a year in the life of the city and its residents. City centre landmarks - including an unusual view of Leeds General Infirmary featuring all four extensions made to the original building - are featured as well as memories from the suburbs. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

The extreme western end of the Inner Ring Road at Westgate roundabout in July 1971. The arrow hightlights the location of clothing merchants and manufacturers John Barran Ltd.

The extreme western end of the Inner Ring Road at Westgate roundabout in July 1971. The arrow hightlights the location of clothing merchants and manufacturers John Barran Ltd. | YPN Photo: YPN

This photo shows all four major extensions made to Leeds General Infirmary.

This photo shows all four major extensions made to Leeds General Infirmary. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

The Headrow in June 1971.

The Headrow in June 1971. | YPN Photo: YPN

Studio 2 at Radio Leeds in February 1971 which at the time was operating from the Merrion Centre. The interviewer (on the left) is Chris Hawksworth. Also seen in the studio is the writer Harry Patterson, more commonly known as Jack Higgins.

Studio 2 at Radio Leeds in February 1971 which at the time was operating from the Merrion Centre. The interviewer (on the left) is Chris Hawksworth. Also seen in the studio is the writer Harry Patterson, more commonly known as Jack Higgins. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

New Briggate looking south-west from the junction with Merrion Street, right, towards The Headrow. On the left, the Tower Cinema is showing the film 'Carry On Henry' with Sidney James and Kenneth Williams, which opened in the UK in 1971.

New Briggate looking south-west from the junction with Merrion Street, right, towards The Headrow. On the left, the Tower Cinema is showing the film 'Carry On Henry' with Sidney James and Kenneth Williams, which opened in the UK in 1971. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Ukrainian dancers on the steps of the Town Hall in April 1971. The Red Army ensemble were performing at the Grand Theatre but had just been charged on this day, with disorderly conduct.

Ukrainian dancers on the steps of the Town Hall in April 1971. The Red Army ensemble were performing at the Grand Theatre but had just been charged on this day, with disorderly conduct. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

