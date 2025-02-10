This photo shows the extreme western end of the Inner Ring Road at Westgate roundabout. The final phase of the ring road - from Westgate roundabout to Wellington Place - was expected to e started at the back end of 1971. This photo is one of 24 memories charting a year in the life of the city and its residents. City centre landmarks - including an unusual view of Leeds General Infirmary featuring all four extensions made to the original building - are featured as well as memories from the suburbs. The photos are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
The extreme western end of the Inner Ring Road at Westgate roundabout in July 1971. The arrow hightlights the location of clothing merchants and manufacturers John Barran Ltd. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Leeds city centre
This photo shows all four major extensions made to Leeds General Infirmary. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
3. Leeds city centre
The Headrow in June 1971. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Leeds city centre
Studio 2 at Radio Leeds in February 1971 which at the time was operating from the Merrion Centre. The interviewer (on the left) is Chris Hawksworth. Also seen in the studio is the writer Harry Patterson, more commonly known as Jack Higgins. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre
New Briggate looking south-west from the junction with Merrion Street, right, towards The Headrow. On the left, the Tower Cinema is showing the film 'Carry On Henry' with Sidney James and Kenneth Williams, which opened in the UK in 1971. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre
Ukrainian dancers on the steps of the Town Hall in April 1971. The Red Army ensemble were performing at the Grand Theatre but had just been charged on this day, with disorderly conduct. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service