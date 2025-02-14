South Leeds: 23 fantastic colour photos celebrate life in Morley during the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

These fantastic photos showcase 1960s Morley in vibrant colour.

Local landmarks and street scenes take centre stage in this decade-long trip down memory lane. They feature corner shops, bird’s eye views as well as well travelled and much loved townscapes including Morley Bottoms and Hunger Hill. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The procession along Queen Street as part of the celebrations to mark 75 years of Morley as a Borough. It took place on Sunday March 19, 1961.

1. March 1961

The procession along Queen Street as part of the celebrations to mark 75 years of Morley as a Borough. It took place on Sunday March 19, 1961. Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leodis

Photo Sales
School contingents are seen here in the procession to visit the Queen Street Wesleyan Chapel (later to become Morley Central Methodist Church) for a service of thanksgiving for Morley's 75 years as a Borough.

2. March 1961

School contingents are seen here in the procession to visit the Queen Street Wesleyan Chapel (later to become Morley Central Methodist Church) for a service of thanksgiving for Morley's 75 years as a Borough. Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leodis

Photo Sales
A procession to mark 75 years of Morley as a Borough as it rounds the corner from Queen Street into Wesley Street, by Boots the chemist and the private Silver Library.

3. March 1961

A procession to mark 75 years of Morley as a Borough as it rounds the corner from Queen Street into Wesley Street, by Boots the chemist and the private Silver Library. Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leodis

Photo Sales
A procession can be seen marching along Queen Street with the Town Hall visible in the background. Note that the Town Hall flag is flying at half mast.

4. March 1961

A procession can be seen marching along Queen Street with the Town Hall visible in the background. Note that the Town Hall flag is flying at half mast. Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leodis

Photo Sales
A fire engine and crew at work to extinguish the fire which spread through Morley Town Hall after starting in Albert Mills behind.

5. August 1961

A fire engine and crew at work to extinguish the fire which spread through Morley Town Hall after starting in Albert Mills behind. Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leodis

Photo Sales
Victoria Road showing the beginnings of the construction of a new garage site. St. Peter's Church is seen in the background.

6. March 1962

Victoria Road showing the beginnings of the construction of a new garage site. St. Peter's Church is seen in the background. Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leodis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice