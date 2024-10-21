The Co-op's Albion Street store in the city centre will be fondly remembered by a generation of shoppers. But the retailer also boasted a series of satellite stores around the city. These photos take you inside the Super C stores in Armley, Halton and Beeston to showcase the range of goods on offer aimed at enticing bargain-hunters. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Photo memories of Leeds Co-op stores during the 1980s
These photos take you inside Co-op stores around Leeds during the 1980s.
