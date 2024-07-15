They turn back the clock to 1971 and showcase memories from around the city centre as well as the suburbs from a 12 months to remember. The gallery features city centre shopping memories as well as landmarks including Leeds Town Hall and Quarry Hill flats. Photo memories from suburbs including Yeadon, Woodhouse and Worley are also in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1970s - What it was like growing up in the decade of strikes and flares LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
26 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1971
These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1970s.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.