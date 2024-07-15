26 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1971

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1970s.

They turn back the clock to 1971 and showcase memories from around the city centre as well as the suburbs from a 12 months to remember. The gallery features city centre shopping memories as well as landmarks including Leeds Town Hall and Quarry Hill flats. Photo memories from suburbs including Yeadon, Woodhouse and Worley are also in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1970s - What it was like growing up in the decade of strikes and flares LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A view looking across City Square to the General Post Office building, with the statue of the Black Prince visible in front. Park Row and the 1960s Norwich Union building are on the right.

1. Leeds city centre

A view looking across City Square to the General Post Office building, with the statue of the Black Prince visible in front. Park Row and the 1960s Norwich Union building are on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Rolling Stones fans wait for the band to perform at Leeds University.

2. Woodhouse

Rolling Stones fans wait for the band to perform at Leeds University. | YPN Photo: YPN

Inside M&S in March 1971.

3. Leeds city centre

Inside M&S in March 1971. | YPN Photo: YPN

Actress Pat Phoenix opened a new department for women at the Matthias Robinson store on Briggate in May 1971. The Coronation Street star had been known as Elsie Tanner to a generation of soap fans for the last decade.

4. Leeds city centre

Actress Pat Phoenix opened a new department for women at the Matthias Robinson store on Briggate in May 1971. The Coronation Street star had been known as Elsie Tanner to a generation of soap fans for the last decade. | YPN Photo: YPN

Newspaper vendors leaving Fred Gaines's shop in June 1971 for their rounds. Pictured, from left, are Terence McQueenie, David Wainwright, Diana Oldroyd and Gillian Brammer.

5. Crossgates

Newspaper vendors leaving Fred Gaines's shop in June 1971 for their rounds. Pictured, from left, are Terence McQueenie, David Wainwright, Diana Oldroyd and Gillian Brammer. | YPN Photo: YPN

Quarry Hill Flats ahead of their demolition.

6. Leeds city centre

Quarry Hill Flats ahead of their demolition. | YPN Photo: YPN

