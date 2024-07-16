These wonderful look back at life around Hunslet in the 1920s starts with a shout out to this paper’s rich history and heritage. It focuses on a newsagents in the heart of the community with a large advert for your Evening Post above. It is one of 17 photo gems taking to you around the community during the decade,. The memories feature local landmarks and shops as well as well travelled streets which will be familiar to generations of residents who called LS10 home back in the day. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 18 halcyon photo gems take you back to Hunslet in the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Hunslet in the 1920s
Highgate Street at the junction with Low Road in September 1929. On the corner is the premises of newsagent John Normington. The shop has painted sign for 'Evening Post' newspaper on wall, metal sign for 'News of the World' Sunday newspaper. Advertisements for tobacco including Will and Players Cigarettes. A blind is over the shop window and to the side, placards with news headlines. Number 9, shop premises of John Benson Hardaker, shoe and boot repairer. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1920s
Hunslet Moor railway crossing on Beza Street. Metal railings, a streetlamp and a bollard are in the forgeround. Number 48 Parkside sweet stores is opposite with a large advertisement for Wills Gold Flake cigarettes above. Prospect Street and Prospect Terrace are partially visible. Pictured in May 1929. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet in the 1920s
Bower Place in September 1929 showing back to back terraced houses with cellars. Washing hung out across street. Gas lamp stands on corner with John Wright Confectioners behind at 14 Low Road and John Mawson, Cycle repairs at 16 on junction with Bower Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet in the 1920s
Low Road in September 1929 looking towards junction with Waterloo Road and Hunslet Road. Lorry on right side of road is at the junction with Highgate Street. Number 7 Low Road is newsagents with blind over window, John Normington. Next door, number 9 is boot repairer John Benson Hardaker. This shop has 'ideal' milk poster on wall. There are other vehicles on road, tramlines can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Hunslet in the 1920s
Low Road in September 1929 On left, junction with Highgate Street. Next, number 7 John Normington newsagent. Various advertising signs can be seen, including Wills Tobacco, Players tobacco, 'News of the World' sunday newspaper. The shop window is covered by a blind. Two men stand in the doorway. Number 9 John Benson Hardaker, boot repairs. Goods in this window are covered by a sheet of paper. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Hunslet in the 1920s
Low Road in October 1929. The yard in the centre is the former premises of Thomas Henry Fielding, cooper. Advertising hoardings with posters for Symingtons soups, Guiness, Bass beer, Palethorpes sausages. Almost hidden on the right, with roof visible, is the Hunslet Baptist Tabernacle. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.