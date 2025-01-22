Holbeck in the 1950s: 12 honest photos capture decade of change

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 12:14 BST

These wonderful photos celebrate the sights and sounds of a decade in the life of Holbeck.

The gallery takes you back to the 1950s to showcase life around the suburb. Trade and industry as well as shops, pubs and familiar streets take centre stage in this nostalgia rewind which is sure to evoke memories from a generation of people who called Holbeck home back in the day. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Imperial Hotel on Cross Princess Street in April 1959. This public house was also listed as number 15 New Princess Street. Back-to-back houses on the even numbered side of Dawson Street follow to the right edge. Included in slum clearance plans for Holbeck.

On the left of the image and in the foreground is New Princess Street with number 1 visible at the corner. This is a grocery advertising products including Zebrite polish, Tizer, Lyons coffee and tea and Senior Service cigarettes. On the right of the image is a row of back-to-back terraced houses numbers 1 to 19 Clowes Street.

R. W. Crabtree & Sons Ltd factory on Water Lane pictured in March 1954. The iron railings on Water Lane run along Hol Beck which then runs underground towards the front of picture. There are several cars, vans and a lorry parked at side of building.

South-east side view Water Lane, known as Crofts buildings. Three storey brick buildings with bowed wooden windows on ground floor. Street lights on wall. Child looking out of second floor window. Man and woman looking out of corner on ground floor. Pictured in August 1950.

An aerial view of construction work on a sewer at the corner of Meadow Lane and Great Wilson Street in April 1955. A crane has its arm over the pit. Advertisements for Cadbury's Chocolate, Guinness, Chivers Jellies and others are visible. A painted sign for Wildblood & Ward, printers and stationers, can be seen.

The even numbered side of Dawson Street run from the left edge of this view in descending order. Number 10 Elland Road is at the end of this view in descending order. Number 10 Elland Road is at the end of this row and is a furniture store, Ultra Furnishings. New Princess Street follows to the right, then J. Miller, grocer and general dealer at number 8 Elland Road with Holbeck Sorting Office on the right edge. Pictured in April 1959.

