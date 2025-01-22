1. Holbeck in the 1950s
Imperial Hotel on Cross Princess Street in April 1959. This public house was also listed as number 15 New Princess Street. Back-to-back houses on the even numbered side of Dawson Street follow to the right edge. Included in slum clearance plans for Holbeck. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Holbeck in the 1950s
On the left of the image and in the foreground is New Princess Street with number 1 visible at the corner. This is a grocery advertising products including Zebrite polish, Tizer, Lyons coffee and tea and Senior Service cigarettes. On the right of the image is a row of back-to-back terraced houses numbers 1 to 19 Clowes Street. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Holbeck in the 1950s
R. W. Crabtree & Sons Ltd factory on Water Lane pictured in March 1954. The iron railings on Water Lane run along Hol Beck which then runs underground towards the front of picture. There are several cars, vans and a lorry parked at side of building. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Holbeck in the 1950s
South-east side view Water Lane, known as Crofts buildings. Three storey brick buildings with bowed wooden windows on ground floor. Street lights on wall. Child looking out of second floor window. Man and woman looking out of corner on ground floor. Pictured in August 1950. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Holbeck in the 1950s
An aerial view of construction work on a sewer at the corner of Meadow Lane and Great Wilson Street in April 1955. A crane has its arm over the pit. Advertisements for Cadbury's Chocolate, Guinness, Chivers Jellies and others are visible. A painted sign for Wildblood & Ward, printers and stationers, can be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Holbeck in the 1950s
The even numbered side of Dawson Street run from the left edge of this view in descending order. Number 10 Elland Road is at the end of this view in descending order. Number 10 Elland Road is at the end of this row and is a furniture store, Ultra Furnishings. New Princess Street follows to the right, then J. Miller, grocer and general dealer at number 8 Elland Road with Holbeck Sorting Office on the right edge. Pictured in April 1959. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
