6 . Holbeck in the 1950s

The even numbered side of Dawson Street run from the left edge of this view in descending order. Number 10 Elland Road is at the end of this view in descending order. Number 10 Elland Road is at the end of this row and is a furniture store, Ultra Furnishings. New Princess Street follows to the right, then J. Miller, grocer and general dealer at number 8 Elland Road with Holbeck Sorting Office on the right edge. Pictured in April 1959. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service