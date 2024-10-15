Photo gems capture age of innocence around Woodhouse in early 1960s

They rewind to Woodhouse in 1963 and showcase a sense of community and the innocence of youth when playing on the street was a rite of passage for a generation of children. The photos also feature a range of corner shops, off-licences, fishmongers and butchers which were a huge part of life in LS2 during a time when the winds of social and economic change were in the air. These 16 images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia