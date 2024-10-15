Photo gems capture age of innocence around Woodhouse in early 1960s

These charming photos provide a fascinating year in the life of Woodhouse in the early 1960s.

These charming photos provide a fascinating year in the life of Woodhouse in the early 1960s.

They rewind to Woodhouse in 1963 and showcase a sense of community and the innocence of youth when playing on the street was a rite of passage for a generation of children. The photos also feature a range of corner shops, off-licences, fishmongers and butchers which were a huge part of life in LS2 during a time when the winds of social and economic change were in the air. These 16 images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.

1. Woodhouse in 1963

Enjoy these photo memories from around Woodhouse in 1963. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Woodhouse in 1963

H.A. Lund butchers shop on Woodhouse Street in June 1963. Next right is a doctor's surgery, the practice of Dr. C. A. Sandle. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Woodhouse in 1963

On the left is Craven Road, the wall which is just visible was the perimeter wall for Woodhouse Street school playground. Moving right, C. Spink decorator and plumber's business is at 2 Craven Road with a window onto Woodhouse Street. Next is 74c Woodhouse Street 'Albert' a licenced betting office. J. W. Somerville had a pork butchers shop at 74a, locally farmed for pork dripping (also called mucky fat) and pork pies. Set back is a tailors business run by J. Riley, this was 74b. On the right side is Nether Row. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Woodhouse in 1963

Harry Gath Fishmonger on Woodhouse Street followed by a double fronted shop used by several businesses including Norman Cline Builders Ltd, Gledhow Trading Co Ltd and Lion Gift Stamp Co. On the right is Nether Green Court, the edge of J. Johnson upholsterer's shop can bee seen. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

5. Woodhouse in 1963

Children are playing with toys on Craven Street. To the left is the back of Nether Works, in the 1890s this had been a leather works. In 1963 it was being used to manufacture gaskets by James Dolman and Co Ltd. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

6. Woodhouse in 1963

A group of young people are outside houses on Moseley Terrace in June 1963. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

