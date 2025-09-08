Petty's: The ink-inspired story of a Leeds printworks

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:25 BST
It was the Leeds printworks which left a lasting impression on a city.

Petty & Sons first opened on Whitehall Road in 1865. The family printing company grew to become the first firm in the UK to install colour web offset presses in 1963.

The business was sold before becoming part of tycoon Robert Maxwell’s British Printing & Communications Corporation empire in 1981 and was then owned by several firms before its closure in December 2014.

At the controls of a giant press at Petty's in June 1985.placeholder image
At the controls of a giant press at Petty's in June 1985. | YPN

These photos are sure to evoke memories for generations of workers especially those who worked at the site during the 1980s. They were taken at a time when the print industry was booming and worth £4 billion a year and earning Britain a useful export surplus.

Robert Maxwell addresses members of the National Graphical Association during his visit to open Petty's new plant in November 1983.placeholder image
Robert Maxwell addresses members of the National Graphical Association during his visit to open Petty's new plant in November 1983. | YPN

The printworks were back in the headlines in October 2016 when a major fire broke out at the empty site.

Explosions could be heard and thick clouds of smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the site.

The inferno prompted a pop star on a visit to Leeds at the time to post on his Twitter account to his 1.4 million followers.

MyFly star Tom Fletcher, who was in the city for a signing of his new children’s book The Christmasaurus at WHSmith on Lands Lane, tweeted: “Unbelievable smoke coming from the fire in Leeds right now. Hope everyone is OK."

