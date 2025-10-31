Obliging photos take you back to Leeds in October 2000

The RSPCA centre on York Road was by overrun by unwanted rabbits. More than 20 had been handed in with the charity looking for good homes to care for the bunnies. This was Leeds in October 2000 and the photo is one of 14 charting the new stories making the news during the month. It was a 31 days which saw David O’Leary’s Leeds United charges come within minutes of taking down the mighty Barcelona at Elland Road on a Champions League night to remember under the floodlights. READ MORE: Rarely-seen bird's eye photos look down on Leeds in the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia