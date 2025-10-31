Obliging photos take you back to Leeds in October 2000

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 04:45 GMT

It was a story which left many people hopping mad.

The RSPCA centre on York Road was by overrun by unwanted rabbits. More than 20 had  been handed in with the charity looking for good homes to care for the bunnies. This was Leeds in October 2000 and the photo is one of 14 charting the new stories making the news during the month. It was a 31 days which saw David O’Leary’s Leeds United charges come within minutes of taking down the mighty Barcelona at Elland Road on a Champions League night to remember under the floodlights. READ MORE: Rarely-seen bird's eye photos look down on Leeds in the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The RSPCA centre in Leeds was by overrun by unwanted rabbits. Pictured is animal care assistant Natalie Goodman with some of the rabbits.

1. York Road

The RSPCA centre in Leeds was by overrun by unwanted rabbits. Pictured is animal care assistant Natalie Goodman with some of the rabbits. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Neil Smith was voted 'Favourite Butcher of The Year' by YEP readers. He is pictured in his York Road shop with Denise Barraclough (left) and Jayne Crosfill two of the many readers who voted for him..

2. York Road

Neil Smith was voted 'Favourite Butcher of The Year' by YEP readers. He is pictured in his York Road shop with Denise Barraclough (left) and Jayne Crosfill two of the many readers who voted for him.. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Martin Bateson coaches a group of young lads at the Batesons Boxing Club.

3. Burley

Martin Bateson coaches a group of young lads at the Batesons Boxing Club. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Staff at Asda Killingbeck are dressed up for The Rocky Horror Picture Show which was to be shown as a drive in movie at the store's car park. Pictured are David Middleton, Nick Berkeley, Marc Edwards and Michael Richardson.

4. Killingbeck

Staff at Asda Killingbeck are dressed up for The Rocky Horror Picture Show which was to be shown as a drive in movie at the store's car park. Pictured are David Middleton, Nick Berkeley, Marc Edwards and Michael Richardson. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Yorkshire and England 'A' fast bowler Ryan Sidebottom keeps wicket with members of Hunslet Nelson Cricket Club whio were all wearing hew helmets. Pictured are Adam Forman, Ifran Khan, Kasir Maroof, Adal Majid and Danny Calverley.

5. Hunslet

Yorkshire and England 'A' fast bowler Ryan Sidebottom keeps wicket with members of Hunslet Nelson Cricket Club whio were all wearing hew helmets. Pictured are Adam Forman, Ifran Khan, Kasir Maroof, Adal Majid and Danny Calverley. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales
The YEP was searching for a 'Baby of the Year' at The Headrow Centre. Angel Tia Parker from Wortley, is photographed by Becky Lea.

6. Leeds city centre

The YEP was searching for a 'Baby of the Year' at The Headrow Centre. Angel Tia Parker from Wortley, is photographed by Becky Lea. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice