1. Oulton
Redundant miner Granville Coulson launched a fish and shop in Oulton. He is pictured in May 1997. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby
2. Rothwell
June 1997 and George Edward Garrett (left) and Amy Ruth Holroyd took part in a new scheme at Rothwell Library to encourage pre-school reading. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd
3. Oulton
May 1997 and pictured is Oulton Owls U-11s football team who toured Holland and returned home with seven trophies. The team scored 34 goals and only conceded one. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
4. Rothwell
Blacksmith David Poskitt and artist Lyndele Fozard, with daughter Francesca, take a look at their work, a new archway on the South Leeds Heritage Trail. | Charles Knight Photo: Charles Knight
5. Rothwell
February 1997 and work began this month on the creation of a new country park in Rothwell. It was to be sited on the derelict site of the former Rothwell Colliery which closed in 1984. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
6. Rothwell
Joe Geekie with his son Joseph enjoying a ride on a roundabout at Springhead Park in June 1997. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley