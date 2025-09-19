Nostalgic photos take you back to three neighbouring Leeds suburbs in the late 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of three neighbouring south Leeds suburbs in the late 1990s.

Rothwell, Oulton and Woodlesford in 1997 are the focus of this photo gallery of memories powered by photos from the Yorkshire Evening Post. Community-spirit shines through in this round up for memories from the 12 months with fundraising, fun, local sport and fish and chips all under the spotlight. READ MORE: 46 photos take you back to south Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Redundant miner Granville Coulson launched a fish and shop in Oulton. He is pictured in May 1997.

1. Oulton

Redundant miner Granville Coulson launched a fish and shop in Oulton. He is pictured in May 1997. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

June 1997 and George Edward Garrett (left) and Amy Ruth Holroyd took part in a new scheme at Rothwell Library to encourage pre-school reading.

2. Rothwell

June 1997 and George Edward Garrett (left) and Amy Ruth Holroyd took part in a new scheme at Rothwell Library to encourage pre-school reading. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

May 1997 and pictured is Oulton Owls U-11s football team who toured Holland and returned home with seven trophies. The team scored 34 goals and only conceded one.

3. Oulton

May 1997 and pictured is Oulton Owls U-11s football team who toured Holland and returned home with seven trophies. The team scored 34 goals and only conceded one. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Blacksmith David Poskitt and artist Lyndele Fozard, with daughter Francesca, take a look at their work, a new archway on the South Leeds Heritage Trail.

4. Rothwell

Blacksmith David Poskitt and artist Lyndele Fozard, with daughter Francesca, take a look at their work, a new archway on the South Leeds Heritage Trail. | Charles Knight Photo: Charles Knight

February 1997 and work began this month on the creation of a new country park in Rothwell. It was to be sited on the derelict site of the former Rothwell Colliery which closed in 1984.

5. Rothwell

February 1997 and work began this month on the creation of a new country park in Rothwell. It was to be sited on the derelict site of the former Rothwell Colliery which closed in 1984. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

Joe Geekie with his son Joseph enjoying a ride on a roundabout at Springhead Park in June 1997.

6. Rothwell

Joe Geekie with his son Joseph enjoying a ride on a roundabout at Springhead Park in June 1997. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

