Nostalgic photos take you back to Leeds at Christmas in the 1970s

Published 20th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

These crackers showcase how your Leeds and its residents celebrated Christmas in the 1970s.

They feature snow, shoppers and bargain hunters as well as pantomime photo calls in the run up to the big day through to the after Christmas sales. They provide a fascinating insight into shopping habits and celebrations as well as turning the spotlight on the December night when Leeds experienced one of its biggest ever disasters, after fire all-but destroyed Kirkgate Market. READ MORE: 23 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds city centre

Father Christmas arrives at the Matthias Robinson department store aboard a veteran fire engine in November 1972. | YPN Photo: YPB

2. Leeds city centre

The YEP Women's Circle met at the Hotel Metropole in Leeds city centre in December 1970. Pictured are, from left, Gertrude Hart, Alice Atkin, Julie Greenleaf, the National Dairy Queen cutting the Women's Circle Christmas cake, Edward Elfes, of Eric Nunns, florists, Rosemary Sloan, Dairy Produce Adviser, Milk Marketing Board, Laura Crowther and Eric Nunns. | YPN Photo: YPN

3. Leeds city centre

Dare he ride it? Two-year-old Timothy Adamson makes a cautious assessment of a vintage tricycle at a Christmas exhibition of 'Yesterday's Toys' at Leeds City Museum in 1970. | YPN Photo: YPN

4. Woodhouse

Woodhouse Lane from the junction with Cavendish Road, showing the Parkinson Building of Leeds University on the left. Taken at Christmas in 1971, a covering of snow can be seen on the ground, turning to slush on the roads. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

5. Leeds city centre

Shoppers queue for the sales at C&A in the 1970s. | YPN Photo: YPN

6. Seacroft

Bargains galore on offer for Christmas shoppers at Seacroft market in December 1972. | YPN Photo: YPN

