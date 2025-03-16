It’s the city centre literary gem set to write a new chapter in the story of its long and proud history.

The Leeds Library on Commercial Street was founded in 1768 and is the oldest independent subscription library in the UK.

It is set to unveil a new £2.3 million extension in April. created new facilities including an event space for education and community activities, a rooftop reading terrace, more space for books in the ever-growing 140,000-strong collection.

Anna Goodridge looks at the extension plans. | Simon Hulme

It will also feature a lift that will make the library accessible for the first time in its history. It will also expand its offer of room hire and wedding packages.

The ribbon will be cut by some of the Leeds Library’s longest-serving members, who have held subscriptions since the 1960s, with guest of honour the Lord Mayor joining project partners, donors, representatives from other cultural organisations, trustees and library staff at the unveiling.

Project manager Kevin Griffiths pictured in the area for the new extension. | Simon Hulme

Chair of Trustees, Paul Ellis, said: “The completion of the Next Chapter project marks an exciting new phase in the Leeds Library’s two hundred and fifty-seven year history, securing the library’s future and allowing us to play our part in handing on this extraordinary legacy to future generations.”

CEO, Nina Corey, said: “We would like to thank all the library’s members and partners for their unwavering support, without whom this transformation would not have been possible. We look forward to welcoming new and existing members and visitors to the library, and to introducing the next generation to the wonder of libraries, books, reading, and storytelling.”