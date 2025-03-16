Leeds Library: New chapter for city centre literary gem

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST
It’s the city centre literary gem set to write a new chapter in the story of its long and proud history.

The Leeds Library on Commercial Street was founded in 1768 and is the oldest independent subscription library in the UK.

It is set to unveil a new £2.3 million extension in April. created new facilities including an event space for education and community activities, a rooftop reading terrace, more space for books in the ever-growing 140,000-strong collection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Anna Goodridge looks at the extension plans.placeholder image
Anna Goodridge looks at the extension plans. | Simon Hulme

It will also feature a lift that will make the library accessible for the first time in its history. It will also expand its offer of room hire and wedding packages.

The ribbon will be cut by some of the Leeds Library’s longest-serving members, who have held subscriptions since the 1960s, with guest of honour the Lord Mayor joining project partners, donors, representatives from other cultural organisations, trustees and library staff at the unveiling.

The Next Chapter project began in 2022 with the acquisition of former retail premises adjoining the existing building. It was made possible by supporters including Ecology Building Society, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Wolfson Foundation, The Foyle Foundation, Garfield Weston, The Bernard Sunley Foundation, the Architectural Heritage Fund and individual donors.

Project manager Kevin Griffiths pictured in the area for the new extension.placeholder image
Project manager Kevin Griffiths pictured in the area for the new extension. | Simon Hulme

Chair of Trustees, Paul Ellis, said: “The completion of the Next Chapter project marks an exciting new phase in the Leeds Library’s two hundred and fifty-seven year history, securing the library’s future and allowing us to play our part in handing on this extraordinary legacy to future generations.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

CEO, Nina Corey, said: “We would like to thank all the library’s members and partners for their unwavering support, without whom this transformation would not have been possible. We look forward to welcoming new and existing members and visitors to the library, and to introducing the next generation to the wonder of libraries, books, reading, and storytelling.”

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice