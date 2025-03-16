Leeds Library: New chapter for city centre literary gem
The Leeds Library on Commercial Street was founded in 1768 and is the oldest independent subscription library in the UK.
It is set to unveil a new £2.3 million extension in April. created new facilities including an event space for education and community activities, a rooftop reading terrace, more space for books in the ever-growing 140,000-strong collection.
It will also feature a lift that will make the library accessible for the first time in its history. It will also expand its offer of room hire and wedding packages.
The ribbon will be cut by some of the Leeds Library’s longest-serving members, who have held subscriptions since the 1960s, with guest of honour the Lord Mayor joining project partners, donors, representatives from other cultural organisations, trustees and library staff at the unveiling.
The Next Chapter project began in 2022 with the acquisition of former retail premises adjoining the existing building. It was made possible by supporters including Ecology Building Society, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Wolfson Foundation, The Foyle Foundation, Garfield Weston, The Bernard Sunley Foundation, the Architectural Heritage Fund and individual donors.
Chair of Trustees, Paul Ellis, said: “The completion of the Next Chapter project marks an exciting new phase in the Leeds Library’s two hundred and fifty-seven year history, securing the library’s future and allowing us to play our part in handing on this extraordinary legacy to future generations.”
CEO, Nina Corey, said: “We would like to thank all the library’s members and partners for their unwavering support, without whom this transformation would not have been possible. We look forward to welcoming new and existing members and visitors to the library, and to introducing the next generation to the wonder of libraries, books, reading, and storytelling.”