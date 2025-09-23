Memories of much-loved Leeds venues which kept a city entertained

They are the much-loved Leeds venues which gave city folk a reason to put on their glad rags down the decades.

This dance hall enjoyed a 30 year stay in the County Arcade before closing in 1969. A new Mecca opened up in the Merrion Centre in 1964.

Housewives would drop in to the Kardomah Cafe on Briggate for a cuppa and snack, as a reward for slogging round the shops. Opened in 1908 and closed in August 1965.

Originally called Jacomelli’s Swiss Restaurant and Café on Upper Mill Hill it became a Berni Inn in 1967 where customers could enjoy prawn cocktail, steak and chips and black forest gateaux .

One of Leeds’ oldest pubs, Whitelocks off Briggate down Turk's Head Yard has been a favourite haunt of both young and old for generations. The pub can trace its origins back to 1715.

Affectionately known as 'The Madhouse' by its staff and customers, the Market Tavern on Harewood Street in the city centre was demolished in 1995 to become a car park.

The last performance at the Empire Theatre - Babes in the Wood with Nat Jackley - before its closure in February 1961. It opened in August 1898 as the Empire Palace Theatre.

