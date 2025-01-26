Skelton Grange Power Station was the imposing landmark which will be remembered by generations of people who grew up in the city. Skelton Grange ‘A’ and Skelton Grange ‘B’ were the two now-demolished coal fired power stations that served Leeds and surrounding areas. The seven cooling towers in Stourton dominated the city’s skyline for decades. The power station closed in 1994 and was demolished in 1998. These memories, powered by the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart its rise and fall. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia