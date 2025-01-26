Memories of the Leeds power station which served a city

This photo gallery provides a powerful link to the city’s industrial past.

Skelton Grange Power Station was the imposing landmark which will be remembered by generations of people who grew up in the city. Skelton Grange ‘A’ and Skelton Grange ‘B’ were the two now-demolished coal fired power stations that served Leeds and surrounding areas. The seven cooling towers in Stourton dominated the city’s skyline for decades. The power station closed in 1994 and was demolished in 1998. These memories, powered by the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart its rise and fall. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A bird's eye view of Skelton Grange power station in July 1966. | YPN Photo: YPN

A group of workers during construction work at Skelton Grange, possibly on the 'A' station, which was built in the late 1940s with two cooling towers. The 'B' station was built between 1955 and 1962, with the addition of four more towers, although one was demolished in the early 1980s. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The cooling towers provided an industrial backdrop for these runners competing in the Blenheim Middle School sports day in July 1973. | YPN Photo: YPN

View of Skelton Grange A & B Power Station photographed from the Rothwell Road approximately 30 minutes after the explosive demolition of cooling tower number 14 in the early 1980s. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A game of cricket taking place on the sports field for staff at John Waddington's printing factory, off Wakefield Road, Thwaite Gate in the 1960s. The view looks north-east, and the cooling towers of Skelton Grange Power Station can be seen above the rooftops. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Skelton Grange power station silhouetted against the evening sky in January 1968. | YPN Photo: YPN

