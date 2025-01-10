Memories of the highs and lows of Leeds city centre parking

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT

It's the one issue guaranteed to drive motorists to distraction.

City centre parking has always been a bug bear of drivers across Leeds for many reasons over the years - from finding a space through to the cost involved. These photos turn back the clock to focus on the car parks loved and hated in equal measure.

An onlooker gets a close-up view of a car that had run through the wall of the Greek Street multi-storey car park in March 1988.

An onlooker gets a close-up view of a car that had run through the wall of the Greek Street multi-storey car park in March 1988. | YPN Photo: YPN

Vandals cashed in on parking meters in front of Bridge House off Wellington Street in March 1983 and brought a free parking boom for motorists.

Vandals cashed in on parking meters in front of Bridge House off Wellington Street in March 1983 and brought a free parking boom for motorists. | YPN Photo: YPN

September 1986 and mystery surrounded the sudden closure of this car park in catering for 300 vehicles. Notice to quit was served on the Wilks family - who had run the car park behind the ABC cinema for 55 years - by site owners Norwest Holst.

September 1986 and mystery surrounded the sudden closure of this car park in catering for 300 vehicles. Notice to quit was served on the Wilks family - who had run the car park behind the ABC cinema for 55 years - by site owners Norwest Holst. | YPN Photo: YPN

November 1986 and car owners living in tower blocks off Park Lane and Malborough Street were being besieged by motorists from outside the area who pinched their spaces and disappeared into the city to work or shop.

November 1986 and car owners living in tower blocks off Park Lane and Malborough Street were being besieged by motorists from outside the area who pinched their spaces and disappeared into the city to work or shop. | YPN Photo: YPN

St James's Hospital officials warned anyone breaching new parking regulations would have their car 'clamped' and face a fee for its removal inAugudt 1984. They were designed to stop congestion on the hospital's access roads.

St James's Hospital officials warned anyone breaching new parking regulations would have their car 'clamped' and face a fee for its removal inAugudt 1984. They were designed to stop congestion on the hospital's access roads. | YPN Photo: YPN

A Monday morning at the city centre's Wellington Street car park in March 1983 - just £1 for the day.

A Monday morning at the city centre's Wellington Street car park in March 1983 - just £1 for the day. | YPN Photo: YPN

