1. Leeds city centre
An onlooker gets a close-up view of a car that had run through the wall of the Greek Street multi-storey car park in March 1988. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Leeds city centre
Vandals cashed in on parking meters in front of Bridge House off Wellington Street in March 1983 and brought a free parking boom for motorists. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Leeds city centre
September 1986 and mystery surrounded the sudden closure of this car park in catering for 300 vehicles. Notice to quit was served on the Wilks family - who had run the car park behind the ABC cinema for 55 years - by site owners Norwest Holst. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Leeds city centre
November 1986 and car owners living in tower blocks off Park Lane and Malborough Street were being besieged by motorists from outside the area who pinched their spaces and disappeared into the city to work or shop. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Burmantofts
St James's Hospital officials warned anyone breaching new parking regulations would have their car 'clamped' and face a fee for its removal inAugudt 1984. They were designed to stop congestion on the hospital's access roads. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Leeds city centre
A Monday morning at the city centre's Wellington Street car park in March 1983 - just £1 for the day. | YPN Photo: YPN
