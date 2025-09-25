Memories of the disappearing Leeds city centre bar
It was a clever illusion and one which had a simple solution.
Drinkers in the banqueting and conference room at The Wellesley Hotel on Wellington Street in the city centre could be shocked into thinking they had enjoyed one too many back in September 1985 when the bar disappeared before their eyes.
In fact the bar was hidden behind a wall which was linked to an electric winch.
Hotel manager David Nicholas decided that he wanted his secret bar because the unusual metal grill arrangement would detract from the design of the room.
The bar, built and designed by Mike Turner of Barkways Builders, operated by flicking a switch at the side.