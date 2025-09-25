Memories of the disappearing Leeds city centre bar

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Sep 2025, 09:09 BST
It was a clever illusion and one which had a simple solution.

Drinkers in the banqueting and conference room at The Wellesley Hotel on Wellington Street in the city centre could be shocked into thinking they had enjoyed one too many back in September 1985 when the bar disappeared before their eyes.

NOW YOU SEE IT: David Nicholas serves up a drink at the Wellesley Hotel's disappearing bar.placeholder image
NOW YOU SEE IT: David Nicholas serves up a drink at the Wellesley Hotel's disappearing bar. | YPN

In fact the bar was hidden behind a wall which was linked to an electric winch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hotel manager David Nicholas decided that he wanted his secret bar because the unusual metal grill arrangement would detract from the design of the room.

The bar, built and designed by Mike Turner of Barkways Builders, operated by flicking a switch at the side.

Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice