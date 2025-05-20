Leeds in the 1960s: Memories of Queen's Road County Primary School
The images, taken by photographer Eric Jaquier, show children playing in the playground of Queen's Road County Primary School in 1969.
The school was located in Queen's Road between the junctions of Royal Park Road and Holderness View. It was opened in September 1892 with places for 1,367 pupils.
The name was changed to Royal Park Middle School around 1972 when the three tier system was introduced.
It closed as a school in 2004. In 2005 the Royal Park Community Consortium was established and since then the group has campaigned to develop the vacant building into a 'Community Hub'.
The third photo shows a view looks east along Royal Park Road across Queens Road towards Woodhouse Moor.