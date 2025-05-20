Leeds in the 1960s: Memories of Queen's Road County Primary School

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Published 20th May 2025
These charming photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of children who went to school in Hyde Park in the 1960s.

The images, taken by photographer Eric Jaquier, show children playing in the playground of Queen's Road County Primary School in 1969.

Children playing in the playground in 1969.
Children playing in the playground in 1969. | Eric Jaquier

The school was located in Queen's Road between the junctions of Royal Park Road and Holderness View. It was opened in September 1892 with places for 1,367 pupils.

Children peer out from the playground in 1969.
Children peer out from the playground in 1969. | Eric Jaquier

The name was changed to Royal Park Middle School around 1972 when the three tier system was introduced.

It closed as a school in 2004. In 2005 the Royal Park Community Consortium was established and since then the group has campaigned to develop the vacant building into a 'Community Hub'.

Memories of the fight to save Royal Park Primary

The third photo shows a view looks east along Royal Park Road across Queens Road towards Woodhouse Moor.

