They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents around LS7 – from Beck Hill, Buslingthorpe, Chapel Allerton, Chapeltown, Little London, Lovell Park, Meanwood, Miles Hill, Potternewton, Scott Hall and Sheepscar. The gallery features pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in the community before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these?
1. The New Roscoe
The New Roscoe on Bristol Street was a live music bar with pool tables, pub grub and a stage for gigs by local bands and touring musicians. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. The White Stag
The White Stag on Whitelock Street. Pictured is landlady Betty Timony in 1997. The pub closed in 2008. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker
3. The Pointer
The Pointer was located on Sheepscar Street South. It was opened in the 1930s by landlord Joseph Vessey as Pointer Inn The Irish Bar. The facade is cream stone with red and green wood panelling.It called last orders in 2008. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Becketts Arms
Becketts Arms Hotel on Meanwood Road junction with Monkbridge Road can be seen on the right. Pictured in January 1939. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Skinners Arms
Skinners Arms, a Tetley's public house. The name was taken from the occupation of the customers, who worked in the local tanneries. It was located on Sheepscar Street North and closed in 2007. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Oatlands Inn
The Oatlands Inn was located on Alfred Cross Street in Little London. Pictured in April 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
