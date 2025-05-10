Leeds in the 1980s: Memories of Lewis's department store

It was a sparking jewel in the city's retail crown.

Lewis's was the place to go for generations of aspirational shoppers and bargain-hunters all keen for their fix of retail therapy. It opened on the newly-widened Headrow in September 1932 and served the city for more than 60 years before becoming an Allders in the mid-1990s. This collection of photos focus on Lewis's in the 1980s and include the legendary Christmas decorations and displays. The images are are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of a Leeds landmark providing a welcome for generations of guests LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The ground floor of Lewis's department store in the Headrow during the Golden Jubilee celebrations in September 1982.

The ladies' fashion department. Two mannequins display fashions of the day, typical of the early 1980s featuring batwing sleeves and exaggerated shoulder pads. Ladies' winter coats and suits are also visible.

Do you remember the perfumery department? It was on the ground floor along with fashion accessories and boots and shoes.

Christmas displays in the Perfumery department. A fountain with tropical plants is in the foreground and there are gold reindeer heads above the merchandise.

June 1980 and this spectacular float was Lewis's entry to the 7th Annual Lord Mayor's Parade, seen here on Woodhouse Moor before departure.

June 1980 Lewis's staff can be seen in costume derived from the American West at 7th Annual Lord Mayor's Parade. Lewis's won the 'Lord Mayor's Award for Best Overall Entry'

