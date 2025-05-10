Lewis's was the place to go for generations of aspirational shoppers and bargain-hunters all keen for their fix of retail therapy. It opened on the newly-widened Headrow in September 1932 and served the city for more than 60 years before becoming an Allders in the mid-1990s. This collection of photos focus on Lewis's in the 1980s and include the legendary Christmas decorations and displays. The images are are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of a Leeds landmark providing a welcome for generations of guests LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Leeds in the 1980s: Memories of Lewis's department store
It was a sparking jewel in the city's retail crown.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.