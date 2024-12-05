1. Swarcliffe estate
View from Ash Tree Grange, a block of high rise flats on the Swarcliffe estate in 1967. Various examples of council housing are visible including houses, maisonettes and tower blocks. Ash Tree Grange was built to a height of 36 metres on 12 floors in 1965. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Moorside estate
An undated view of new bungalow and chalet of Drighlington's Moorside estate, part of Fairfax council estate. Disused railway track and Leeds-Huddersfield Road in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Farm Hill estate
Towards the left, Farm Hill leaves Meanwood Road before curving back on itself enclosing Farm Hill Square and Crescent. To the right are Sugarwell Road and Sugarwell Mount with Model Farm just visible behind. The clump of trees on the horizon, far right, were known locally as the Seven Sisters. View looks towards Sugarwell Hill. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Brianside estate
An undated view of semi-detached houses on the Brianside estate. These properties were built by Leeds City Council in the 1930s to provide comfortable and affordable housing for the residents of Seacroft. Building began in 1936 and by May 1938 all 182 houses on the Brianside Estate were completed. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Sandford estate
Pre-war traditional houses on the Sandford Housing Estate, part of the City of Leeds Corporation Housing Scheme. The view is looking towards Broadlea Terrace from Broadlea Hill, showing semi-detached houses numbered in descending order from 168 Broadlea Terrace on the left, with 167 and 165 on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Carr Manor estate
An aerial view of Carr Manor Housing Estate, a private suburban estate built in the 1950s by S.& N. Shute Ltd., Leeds who were one of the largest housebuilding companies in the north of England. It is located between Stonegate Road, top left, Scott Hall Road, top right and Stainbeck Road out of the picture below. Roads running up, from left, are:- Carr Manor Avenue, Carr Manor Road, Carr Manor Drive, Carr Manor Grove. Around the outside are Carr Manor View, top and right, Carr Manor Parade bottom right and Carr Manor Crescent bottom left. | YPN Photo: YPN