1954 is the direction of travel for this wonderful collection of photos which provides a fascinating snapshot of life in Leeds city centre when trams dominated. The images showcase trams on much loved city centre routes from Briggate to Kirkgate as they make their way to the city’s suburbs. The images are a mix from the Tramway Museum Society and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Memories of Leeds city centre and the tram
You can almost hear trams trundling along the tracks in this homage to a loved and lost mode of transport.
