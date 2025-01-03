Memories of Leeds city centre and the tram

You can almost hear trams trundling along the tracks in this homage to a loved and lost mode of transport.

1954 is the direction of travel for this wonderful collection of photos which provides a fascinating snapshot of life in Leeds city centre when trams dominated. The images showcase trams on much loved city centre routes from Briggate to Kirkgate as they make their way to the city’s suburbs. The images are a mix from the Tramway Museum Society and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Tram no. 172, on route no. 9 to Dewsbury Road, at the junction of Kirkgate with Call Lane. The Scotsman Hotel can be seen on the corner at no. 3 Call Lane, with Walker's drapers at 103 Kirkgate also visible.

| Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Tram number 125 on route 26 to Belle Isle. Pictured on Swinegate in October 1954.

| Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Tram 247 on route 11 to Gipton Estate at Cross Gates barrier on Kirkgate. Pram can be seen being lifted on to the tram. Queue of people visible on Kirkgate.

| Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Tram number 163 pictured on Sovereign Street in October 1954. It was en route to Beeston. Charles Walker and Co Mill furnishers can be seen on the left.

| Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Tram no 504 at Kirkgate in October 1954. Tram at Cross Gates barrier is No 9 to Crossflats. It has been noted on photograph that view was taken in connection with burst water main.

| Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A tram on Sovereign Street on route no. 5 to Beeston on the last day.

| Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

