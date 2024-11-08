Leeds pubs: 17 boozers you may remember from the 1960s

These photos raise a glass to the Leeds pubs which served up a warm welcome in the 1960s.

This gallery showcases the watering holes which proved to be a second home to a generation of revellers. They feature a range of city centre boozers as well as those which proved popular in the city suburbs. Some were demolished while others remain part of the city's social fabric.

The General Wade - the city's strangest shaped building - an octagonal, two storey public house pictured in October 1965.

1. The General Wade

The General Wade - the city's strangest shaped building - an octagonal, two storey public house pictured in October 1965. | YPN Photo: YPN

Inside the Boat Inn, a one-time haunt for Methley miners taking ferryboat trips to and from Allerton Bywater Colliery, in October 1960.

2. Boat Inn

Inside the Boat Inn, a one-time haunt for Methley miners taking ferryboat trips to and from Allerton Bywater Colliery, in October 1960. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Manhattan Bar in Mabgate was specially designed for dancing. Built on two levels the room easily accomodated more than 200 people in a comfortable atmosphere. Pictured in May 1963.

3. The Manhattan Bar

The Manhattan Bar in Mabgate was specially designed for dancing. Built on two levels the room easily accomodated more than 200 people in a comfortable atmosphere. Pictured in May 1963. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Cock Beck at Stanks pictured in November 1962.

4. The Cock Beck

The Cock Beck at Stanks pictured in November 1962. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Leeds Arms on West Street pictured in 1969. It was demolished to make way for the Leeds Inner Ring Road.

5. The Leeds Arms

The Leeds Arms on West Street pictured in 1969. It was demolished to make way for the Leeds Inner Ring Road. | YPN Photo: YPN

'What will its future be?' was the question being asked by regulars at the Royal Hotel on Briggate in March 1963. The former coaching house was due to go under the hammer. The pub had various names in its times. It was originally the New King's Arms and it was then known as the New Inn, Cowling's Hotel and Tavern, Crossland's Hotel and Greaves's Hotel.

6. The Royal

'What will its future be?' was the question being asked by regulars at the Royal Hotel on Briggate in March 1963. The former coaching house was due to go under the hammer. The pub had various names in its times. It was originally the New King's Arms and it was then known as the New Inn, Cowling's Hotel and Tavern, Crossland's Hotel and Greaves's Hotel. | YPN Photo: YPN

